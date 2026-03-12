Meatpacker JBS shifts operations at Greeley plant, braces for a worker strike next week

The world's largest meatpacker is staring down a strike date and trying to protect the beef supply chain.

JBS workers at a processing plant in Greeley announced this week that starting Monday, they'll walk off the job. The strike follows months of negotiations over a new contract. An agreement holding those talks together effectively ends March 15.

"We are not striking to hurt any of our other community folks and other workers, or suppliers, or ranchers, or customers," said Kim Cordova, president of UFCW Local 7. "Workers want to share in the success that they create for their very profitable employer."

Union workers voted to authorize a strike more than a month ago amid allegations of unfair labor practices. Cordova said JBS has not met workers where they're at — doing some of the most dangerous work out there, without enough compensation.

"These are workers that are doing some of the most important work to the economy and the food supply," said Cordova.

The beef marketplace will likely feel the effects of a strike. JBS stopped production this week at the Greeley plant — a facility that normally slaughters thousands of cattle every day. The company is sending cows to other processing facilities they say can handle the extra beef.

Erin Karney Spaur, executive vice president of the Colorado Cattlemen's Association, said in a statement, "Producers operate within a very tight marketing window for finished cattle, and when processing capacity becomes uncertain, it can create real challenges in the supply chain." The CCA confirmed that some cattle are being redirected to other packing plants out of state.

KUNC has reached out to several local ranchers for comment.

JBS said it's focused on minimizing disruptions from the standstill in Greeley. The company has maintained that its offer for workers is fair and consistent with an agreement accepted last year at other major processing facilities.

