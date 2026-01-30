Alejandro A. Alonso Galva

Alejandro is a first-generation American and second-generation radio kid from Arecibo, Puerto Rico via Omaha, Nebraska. His tios did Spanish language radio in Miami, Florida and San Juan, Puerto Rico. With those FM dials in his blood, Alejandro started his professional journalism and radio career in Madison, Wisconsin, producing everything from the daily news to public affairs magazine shows to live, on-air musical performances. He was a regular contributor to Isthmus Magazine, Madison's Alternative Weekly, and WORT News, eventually becoming the WORT Assistant News Director and Executive Producer for the 6 p.m. local news.