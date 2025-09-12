Molly Cruse

Molly joined CPR as a News Fellow in 2023 and became a morning/general assignment reporter in 2024. Originally from England, Molly has called the U.S. home for over a decade.

Molly cut her teeth writing as an editorial intern for Earth Day Network, an environmental nonprofit based in Washington D.C. before deciding to pursue a master's degree in journalism at the University of Oregon. As a graduate student, she worked as a freelance journalist, writing for various local magazines and weekly newspapers. Molly came to CPR after working as a multimedia field reporter for Capital Press, a regional newspaper based in the Pacific Northwest, covering stories on agriculture, rural communities, and the environment.

Outside of the newsroom, Molly can often be found exploring the Rockies one hike at a time with her 100lb, three-legged dog and sidekick, Winnie.