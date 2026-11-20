Avedon has a rocking start, with an archival film clip of Avedon himself, who died in 2004, talking straight at the camera – and us.

"I can say very little about photography. I follow no rules, no laws, and no advice," the photographer says.

A series of Avedon portraits follows – a diverse array of famous people: John Lennon, Orson Welles, Michael Jordan, Elizabeth Taylor.

Right off the bat you know that Avedon was not only connected, but he had the nerve to look straight on at other intimidating people. Actress Isabella Rossellini describes Avedon as like a hunter – he’d stare at his subjects and only click the camera shutter once in a while, instead of taking rapid fire photos and editing most of them out later.

The film Avedon is typical documentary in its mix of Avedon photographs, film clips of Avedon talking about his work, interviews with (among others) Rossellini, the head of the Avedon archives, Avedon’s son, and New Yorker writer Adam Gopnik, a regular in recent culture-based documentaries. But the blend of images and talk has exceptional power.

When Avedon still knew nothing about fashion or glamor, he had an assignment in 1947 from Harper’s Bazaar magazine to go to post-war Paris and make the devastated city look good to help its economy recover from the war. He says that all he knew about glamor then was from pre-World War II films like the Astaire-Rogers musicals, so he lit his scenes in restaurants, shops and streets as if he were shooting a 1930s movie.

The documentary shows that Richard Avedon loved to figure out things that he didn’t know. And he does that with people. The movie shows so many of Avedon’s portraits, that, of course, if you didn’t know about him before, you get the chance to see his work – how he looked right into people and had them look right back at him.

Even though much of Avedon’s work centered on fashion and celebrity, his pictures push past superficialities. He talks about looking at his own childhood family photos, and noticing that everyone is smiling. His family was not a happy one, and Avedon realized that the photographs were dishonest, something which he avoided as an adult photographer.

Avedon had genuine social concerns. He provided photographs to accompany James Baldwin’s text for a 1964 book called Nothing Personal at the height of the Civil Rights Movement. Avedon photographed in combat areas in Vietnam during the war – images of average soldiers looking weary and stressed, damaged Vietnamese people, and amazingly, a huge photo of generals and Ambassador Ellsworth Bunker, people who ran the war. And on another part of the spectrum of human activity, Avedon took many photos of Andy Warhol and his gang at The Factory.

Ron Howard’s made a complex movie. When he shows Avedon photos of then-young model Lauren Hutton from decades ago, he brings in present-day Hutton to talk about working with Avedon. You get a visual sense of time – because Hutton is now in her 80s – and the understanding that a photograph freezes time.

It’s interesting to look at the work of director Ron Howard through a similar lens. He’s now 72. He famously started as a child actor, Opie on the Andy Griffith Show. He’s directed pleasant entertainments like Splash and Cocoon, disasters like Far and Away, and then his Oscar-winning A Beautiful Mind. His work has grown richer and deeper. The film Avedon offers an encounter with a fully brilliant artist that burrows into Avedon’s work and life.