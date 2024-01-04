Josh Boak, Associated Press
Biden administration announces $162 million to expand computer chip factories in Colorado and OregonPresident Joe Biden's administration is providing $162 million to Arizona high-tech manufacturer Microchip Technology to support the domestic production of computer chips. Thursday's funding announcement is the second tied to a 2022 law designed to revive U.S. semiconductor manufacturing. The incentives include $90 million to improve a plant in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and $72 million to expand a factory in Gresham, Oregon.