Live Blog: 2026 Elections updates and results

Welcome to Election Day 2026!

We've got a whole host of races that we'll be paying attention to when the polls close at 7 tonight.

Starting at 6 p.m., KUNC Politics editor Kyle McKinnon will be live in the studio with All Things Considered host Nikole Robinson Carroll as the results come in.

We’ll keep you updated on Colorado’s key races and ballot measures, check in with reporters at candidate watch parties, and break down what the midterm election means for Northern Colorado.

Until then, feel free to catch up on our coverage to quickly finish up your ballot or just take stock of the races:

🗳️ Scan KUNC's election guide, with links and information on voting.

📻 Listen from the "Purplish" podcast: Amid America’s most expensive election cycle, where’s the Colorado campaign cash flowing?

⚖️ Amendment 87 stays on the ballot after Colorado Supreme Court decision

✊🏽 Latino voters could decide tight race in Colorado's 8th District

🗣️ Adams County prepared for election monitors during midterms

And you can find even more at kunc.org.

