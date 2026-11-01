Purplish: Amid America’s most expensive election cycle, where’s the Colorado campaign cash flowing?

Much of the focus around Victor Marx’s campaign finance has been on the Republican gubernatorial candidate’s donations. But when CPR’s Ben Markus dug into Marx’s expenditures, it sparked a series of questions that eventually led him out of state, to a suburban area near Las Vegas’ lavish strip.

Markus joins CPR’s Bente Birkeland to talk about what he learned, as well as a look at the campaign finance reports of Marx’s Democratic challenger, Colorado attorney general Phil Weiser. CPR's Caitlyn Kim also joins the conversation to talk about the campaign cash flowing in and out of Colorado’s tightest congressional races.

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Purplish is produced by CPR News and the Capitol News Alliance, a collaboration between KUNC News, Colorado Public Radio, Rocky Mountain PBS, and The Colorado Sun, and shared with Rocky Mountain Community Radio and other news organizations across the state. Startup funding for the Alliance was provided, in part, by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Purplish’s producer is Stephanie Wolf. Sound design and engineering by Shane Rumsey. Story editing from Nicole Vap. The theme music is by Brad Turner. Other music in this episode is courtesy of Blue Dot Sessions. Megan Verlee is CPR News’ executive producer of podcasts.