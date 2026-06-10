If America is ‘energy independent,’ why does Iran still affect gas prices?

The Trump Administration has said the U.S. is ‘energy independent.’ But what exactly does that mean?

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If ‘energy independent’, why do the events in the Middle East, specifically Iran now, and with the ‘Strait of Hormuz’ matter, or seem to be impacting and influencing gas prices locally? Is it a misunderstanding, misreading, or is there nuance in what the term ‘energy independence’ means?

“'Energy independence' is a politically evocative term and attractive political rhetoric and has been used by various presidential administrations," said Morgan D. Bazilian, Director of the Payne Institute for Public Policy at the Colorado School of Mines. "The terms energy policy experts use and prefer and measure, energy security and energy affordability. They are tactile and impact how one designs policy.”

“Oil companies are going to sell to whoever is interested at the highest potential price (whether it’s domestically, or another country) ...oil companies are going to sell to whoever has the highest offer," said Patrick DeHaan, Head of Petroleum Analysis at GASBUDDY.COM.

Listen to the audio to learn more.

