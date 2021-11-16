Kruger Rock Fire: Single Engine Air Tanker Pilot Dies In Crash Tuesday Night

Update 11/17/2021 at 8:30 a.m. - The pilot of a firefighting plane is dead after the single engine air tanker crashed Tuesday night while fighting the Kruger Rock Fire south of Estes Park. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office received reports that the aircraft was downed shortly after 6:30 p.m. Crews searching the area found the crash site, near the south end of Hermit Park, at approximately 9:49 p.m.

"The LCSO and all agencies on this fire are devastated by the loss of a dedicated and brave pilot and his plane earlier this evening on this fire. Our prayers go out to his family, friends and colleagues," Sheriff Justin Smith wrote on Facebook Tuesday night.

It is the second wildfire-related death this week after a person died in a wind-fueled blaze near Wyoming's border with Montana.

KUSA-TV reported that it spoke to the pilot before he took off, saying that he was excited for the night time flight, which he said was the culmination of about five years of hard work.

The National Transportation Safety Board was sending an investigator to the scene, agency spokesperson Peter Knudson said Wednesday. What kind of equipment the Air Tractor AT-802 had to fight fires at night would be something investigators would look at, he said.

An investigation into the cause of the Kruger Rock Fire revealed that high winds downed a tree into a powerline. Overnight snow flurries and calmer winds expected today should help in the effort to contain the fire.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Update 7:45 p.m. - A firefighting aircraft has crashed south of Estes Park, according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office.

LCSO & other agencies are investigating reports of a single engine air tanker crash south of Estes Park. Crews are searching the area now. More to follow. — Larimer Sheriff (@LarimerSheriff) November 17, 2021

As of 6:30 p.m., the Kruger Rock Fire is reported to be approximately 133 acres with 15% containment. Firefighting operations are set to resume in the morning at 7 a.m.

Update 5:30 p.m. - Rocky Mountain National Park has closed the Twin Sisters area, including the Twin Sisters trail and parking lot. Parts of the Roosevelt National Forest south and east of Estes Park are also closed.

Update 3:55 p.m. - Fire crews are making some progress on the Kruger Rock Fire in Estes Park. At last report, the blaze was 115 acres with 11% containment. 150 personnel are working the fire with additional resources being called up.

Mandatory evacuation orders are in place for the Pole Hill Road to Panorama Peak area, Little Valley, Hermit Park, Meadowdale and south to the Boulder County line. Areas of the Roosevelt National Forest south and east of Estes Park have been closed. No structures have been reported lost.

Overnight sheltering for evacuees is being offered at the YMCA in Estes Park and LifeBridge Church in Longmont.

Evacuation sites:



YMCA of the Rockies (overnight sheltering, small pets welcome): 2515 Tunnel Rd, Estes Park, CO 80511

LifeBridge Church (overnight sheltering): 10345 Ute Hwy, Longmont, CO 80504

Estes Park Event Center: 1125 Rooftop Way, Estes Park, CO 80517 (closing at 6:30 p.m. and will reopen at 7 a.m. Wednesday)

Animal evacuation sites:



Larimer Humane Society (small animals): 3501 E. 71st Street, Loveland, CO 80538

The Ranch (large animals): 5280 Arena Circle, Loveland, CO 80538

Boulder County Humane Society (small animals): 2323 55th St, Boulder, CO 80301

Update 1:50 p.m. - The Kruger Rock Fire is currently estimated to be around 100 acres with zero containment. Strong winds are preventing air support, leaving ground crews to fight the blaze.

Mandatory evacuation orders are in place for the area from Pole Hill Road to Panorama Peak, Little Valley, Hermit Park, Meadowdale and south to the Boulder County line. Highway 36 is closed from Lyons to Estes Park.

According to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office, the fire was likely caused by power lines whipping in the wind overnight. Larimer County Deputy Chris Smith said fire conditions right now are dangerous.

"It's dry, it's been dry and we haven't received any moisture, so being careful with anything that could cause a spark is obviously big right now," Smith said.

Update 9:54 a.m. - The latest estimate on the size of the fire is 75 acres, with threats to structures but no damage reported at the time of this update.

#KrugerRockFire - visit https://t.co/3HgYSYL1cM for updates and social media posts. Info will be posted to this page as it becomes available.

The Estes Park Emergency Communications Center issued mandatory evacuation orders to the Little Valley and Hermit Park areas of Estes Park due to a fast-growing wildfire near Kruger Rock Tuesday morning. Voluntary evacuations are advised for those in the nearby Meadowdale area.

The fire was reported just before 7 a.m. near Little Valley Road and Fish Creek Road and grew from five acres to approximately 20 acres as of 8:48 a.m., according to Larimer County officials.

Larimer County Sheriff Justin Smith said on Facebook that "winds are definitely a factor." The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.