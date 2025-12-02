© 2025
NPR News, Colorado Stories
Colorado Capitol News Alliance
Colorado Capitol coverage is produced by the Capitol News Alliance, a collaboration between KUNC News, Colorado Public Radio, Rocky Mountain PBS, and The Colorado Sun, and shared with Rocky Mountain Community Radio and other news organizations across the state. Funding for the Alliance is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Colorado state senator was killed in the second of two crashes on I-25, investigation shows

Colorado Capitol News Alliance | By Bente Birkeland
Published December 2, 2025 at 8:36 AM MST
Democratic State Senator Faith Winter at the Colorado Capitol on March 1, 2023.
Hart Van Denburg
/
CPR News
Democratic State Senator Faith Winter at the Colorado Capitol on March 1, 2023.

This story was produced as part of the Colorado Capitol News Alliance. It first appeared at cpr.org.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s office has released new information about the multi-vehicle crash on I-25 near Centennial that resulted in the death of Democratic State Sen. Faith Winter.

The full report on what happened is not yet available because the details are still under investigation, but the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s office said on Monday that there were two separate crashes that evening that occurred in close proximity to each other.

“The first collision involved two vehicles, while the second involved three. This initially created confusion that it was a five-vehicle crash, when in fact, there were two separate collisions,” according to a press release.

Winter was involved in the second collision, involving three vehicles.

Arapahoe County sheriff’s officials said investigators are currently conducting a full accident reconstruction, which the sheriff’s office said is standard practice for any crash of this severity and is a detailed and complex investigation.

“Investigators are actively interviewing drivers, passengers, and witnesses, and the analysis may take several weeks or longer to determine how and why the crash occurred.”

Winter, who lived in Broomfield, was driving northbound on I-25 the night of Nov. 25th when she was killed. She was set to serve in her final year in the state legislature. During her time at the Capitol, first in the House and then in the Senate, she was a strong environmentalist and advocate for transit. She led the way on efforts to improve the Capitol’s workplace culture and was the first to speak out on allegations of workplace harassment, which led to policy changes.

Winter was the mother of two children and engaged to be married to former Democratic State Rep. Matt Gray.
Bente Birkeland
Bente Birkeland is an award-winning journalist who joined Colorado Public Radio in August 2018 after a decade of reporting on the Colorado state capitol for the Rocky Mountain Community Radio collaborative and KUNC. In 2017, Bente was named Colorado Journalist of the Year by the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ), and she was awarded with a National Investigative Reporting Award by SPJ a year later.
