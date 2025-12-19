Colorado state Sen. Faith Winter was legally drunk when she caused car crash that killed her, authorities say

This story was produced as part of the Colorado Capitol News Alliance. It first appeared at coloradosun.com.

State Sen. Faith Winter was legally drunk when she caused the car crash that killed her last month on Interstate 25 south of Denver, authorities in Arapahoe County said Friday.

Winter’s blood alcohol level was 0.185%, according to the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office, which is well above the 0.08% threshold to be cited with driving under the influence in Colorado. Drivers with a blood-alcohol level of at least 0.05% can be cited with the lesser offense of driving while ability impaired.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office says Winter was driving a Hyundai Ioniq 5 and rear ended a Ford F-350 flatbed truck stopped in the left lane of traffic. She was pronounced dead of blunt force injuries at the scene.

“Investigators noted the Ford F-350 did not have visible rear taillights at the time of the crash but had been driving with due regard,” the sheriff’s office said. “The investigation concluded that Sen. Winter was at fault.”

The office said no charges would be filed in the crash.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash that killed Winter, which happened at about 6 p.m. Nov. 26 in the northbound lanes of Interstate 25 near Dry Creek Road. The interstate was closed for hours as police investigated and cleaned up.

One other person was injured in the crash, but authorities have not provided details on their injuries.

Winter, 45, is survived by her 16-year-old son, Tobin, and 14-year-old daughter, Sienna. She’s also survived by her fiancé Matt Gray, a former state representative and fellow Democrat.

The Broomfield Democrat was a fierce advocate for transit and served as chair of the Senate Transportation and Energy Committee. She was entering her 12th and final year as a state lawmaker because of term limits.

Winter had health struggles during her time at the Capitol. In 2022, she was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease that nearly killed her. A year later, she suffered a head injury in a bike accident. Then, in 2024, Winter briefly stepped away from her legislative work to seek medical treatment for alcoholism.

Her decision to seek treatment came after she appeared to be intoxicated while attending a community meeting in Northglenn that year. The Colorado Senate Committee on Ethics found that Winter failed to meet the Senate’s ethics standards requiring that she promote public integrity and public confidence.

At a memorial service earlier this month at the Colorado Capitol, Winter was remembered for inspiring a generation of women in Colorado and across the country to run for elected office, for her ferocity as a policymaker and for the love she showered on her two teenage children.

A Democratic vacancy committee in Senate District 25 will determine next week who will serve out Winter’s term, which ends in early 2027.