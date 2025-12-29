Are you ready for 2026? Check out these Northern Colorado New Year's Eve parties and gatherings

Several municipalities across the Front Range will ring in the New Year featuring their own brand of parties, good food, good brew and a rodeo.

Fort Collins, Loveland and Boulder are just a few of the cities and towns making preparations to close out 2025 with festive openings to 2026.

Here's a listing of the notable events taking place:

Boulder

Roaring 20's New Year's Eve Party

Live entertainment, a premium bar, tray-passed bites and champagne toast are just some of what guests can expect when they attend this 1920's themed celebration at the St. Julien Ballroom.

Roots Music Project New Year's Eve Party

Hosted by the Roots Music Project, this celebration brings together Boulder's rising neo-soul and R&B act, Riley J. Band, with electrifying burlesque, vinyl DJs and much more.

Estes Park

The Stanley Hotel The historic Stanley Hotel in Estes Park will host its annual Crystal Ball New Year's Eve celebration this week.

New Year's Eve at the Crystal Ball

Guests can dance 2025 away to an electric mix of tunes and a complimentary toast to welcome in 2026.

Fort Collins

Roaring Twenties New Year's Eve Ball - The Agave Room At The Rio Grande

The Northern Colorado Swing Dance is hosting an evening full of dancing and celebration featuring elements and themes from the 1920's. Music will be provided and highlighted by one of Colorado’s most beloved swing bands — Jeremy Mohney and His Band. A full cash bar, Rio Grande appetizers and a midnight champagne toast are included with your ticket purchase.

Greeley

VisitGreeley.com The Moxi Theatre in downtown Greeley.

Moxi Disco New Year's Eve with Val Chillmer

The Moxi Theatre in downtown Greeley will host a night of groove, glitter, and pure musical energy featuring Val Chillmer — a Colorado band that blends the genres of pop, funk, and jazz into an amazing sound.

Loveland

The Ranch Events Complex The Pedersen Toyota New Year’s Eve Extreme Rodeo Challenge returns this week to Blue FCU Arena.

Pedersen Toyota New Year’s Eve Extreme Rodeo Challenge

The rodeo event is one of several events taking place in town. Held at Blue FCU Arena, events include saddle bronc riding, bareback riding, bull riding, bull fighting, and the fan-favorite, mutton-bustin’. Fans in attendance can win special prizes and complimentary appetizers will be served throughout the evening.

New Year’s Eve Disco Party

The Loveland Aleworks’ disco-themed NYE party allows guests to dance away to funky beats, enjoy delicious small bites and ring in 2026 with a beer toast at midnight. The theme of this is all about disco. The party is free to attend.

Pourhouse Celebration

The Pourhouse on East Fourth Street will be open until 1 a.m. Guests can enjoy a festive countdown and a complimentary champagne toast as the clock strikes midnight.

Steamboat Springs

Snow Cat Parade and Fireworks

One of the town's most popular events aims to bring in 2026 with style. Guests can watch as illuminated Snow Cats glide down the mountain in a stylish procession. It also features a torchlight parade featuring Steamboat’s favorite Snow Sports Instructors and a sparkling New Year’s Eve fireworks show.

