Telluride resort owner Chuck Horning closes ski area as patrollers go on strike

There’s a sticker plastered around Telluride that reads “Crazy is still better than corporate.”

The gist is that Chuck Horning, the owner of Telluride ski area — who is often unpredictable in both his behavior and business decisions — is better than ownership by a large company.

The coming weeks will test that theory.

These stickers are popping up all over Telluride. (Jason Blevins, The Colorado Sun) In an unprecedented move, Horning announced Wednesday he will closethe resort Saturday, Dec. 27, when ski patrollers are planning to strike after months of failed wage negotiations.

“Telluride didn’t make this decision — the strike nor the timing of it,” reads a statement from Horning published the day after the ski patrol union voted to strike. “We are naturally disappointed that the ski patrol made this choice during such a busy time. They have repeatedly said publicly in town meetings that if they decide to strike, it would be their ‘nuclear option.’ We are concerned that any organization, particularly one that exists to help people, would do something that will have such a devastating effect on our community.”

The statement said the resort will be working on a plan to reopen “as soon as possible.”

To read the entire article, visit The Colorado Sun.