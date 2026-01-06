Children’s Hospital Colorado has suspended gender-affirming care for transgender youth amid a new federal investigation

Children’s Hospital Colorado has again paused gender-affirming care for transgender people under the age of 18, after federal authorities opened a new investigation into the hospital.

The hospital confirmed the suspension Friday. It means that the hospital’s providers will not write new prescriptions or authorize the renewal of existing prescriptions for young patients related to gender-affirming care.

The pause does not apply to any patients age 18 or older. All patients will also continue to be able to receive behavioral health care and what the hospital called “supportive services.” Children’s has never provided gender-affirming surgeries to patients under 18.

“We recognize the anxiety and grief that this continued uncertainty around access to gender affirming care creates for those who have shown unwavering dedication and commitment to supporting children in embracing their true selves,” the hospital wrote in a note to patients receiving care through the TRUE Center for Gender Diversity. “We continue to believe that all families, including the families of transgender children, should have the ability to seek and receive the expert medical care their child needs to thrive.”

A second Colorado hospital, Denver Health, also announced Friday that it has suspended gender-affirming care for transgender youth, including hormone and puberty-blocking therapies. Like Children’s, Denver Health does not provide gender-affirming surgeries to patients under 18.

