Two ballot initiatives gathering signatures target transgender kids in Colorado

A Colorado organization is leading two ballot measures that would restrict rights for transgender children in the state.

Protect Kids Colorado, a coalition led by prominent anti-LGBTQ activist Erin Lee, is gathering signatures for ballot measures that would prevent transgender children from participating in school sports and receiving gender-affirming surgeries. Lee led several anti-LGBTQ initiatives that the Colorado Title Board rejected ahead of the 2024 election.

The group has until Feb. 20 to submit 124,238 valid signatures from registered voters for each initiative to the Colorado secretary of state's office. If that threshold is met, the measures would be placed on the November 2026 ballot.

Get top headlines and KUNC reporting directly to your mailbox each week when you subscribe to In The NoCo.

Z Williams, co-director of the Denver nonprofit Bread and Roses Legal Center, said both of the issues the ballot measures seek to address are relatively minute. Williams said they have yet to see "actual validated science" that supports the need for the initiatives.

"The number of trans athletes is incredibly small, and the number of gender-affirming surgeries done for transgender youth or minors is even smaller," Williams said. "We have two ballot measures ... that are going to require hundreds of thousands of dollars, waste a lot of time, create a lot of confusion during the election over two pretty much manufactured issues."

Protect Kids Colorado did not respond to Newsline's request for comment on the initiatives.

There isn't clear data on the number of transgender student athletes in Colorado, and the two major hospitals that provide gender-affirming care to minors do not offer surgeries to minors.

Cal Solverson, spokesperson for LGBTQ+ advocacy organization One Colorado, said the ballot measures are ill-informed and jeopardize individual freedom. They also put transgender people, their families and health care providers across the state at risk, Solverson said.

"Coloradans value freedom, a freedom that belongs to everyone, including transgender youth and their families," Solverson said in a statement. "The right to exist as we are extends beyond the exam room to the playing field, where every child deserves the opportunity to stay active, develop life skills, and experience the deep camaraderie of a team."

If the measures make it to the ballot, Solverson said One Colorado trusts that Colorado voters will defend transgender youth and "ensure that freedom continues to exist for all Coloradans and not just some."

Prohibit certain surgeries on minors

Ballot Initiative 110 would prohibit health care professionals from knowingly performing any surgery on a minor "for the purpose of altering biological sex characteristics."

The measure would also prohibit state and federal funding including Medicaid from being used to pay for gender-affirming procedures.

Children's Hospital Colorado and Denver Health have paused gender-affirming care for youth amid the Trump administration's threats to pull Medicaid and Medicare funding entirely.

A document on Protect Kids Colorado's website says that Children's Hospital Colorado performs gender-affirming surgeries on minors, but Children's Hospital said in a statement that it has never provided gender-affirming surgical care to patients under 18, and it stopped offering such surgeries to adults in 2023. Denver Health stopped offering surgeries to minors in early 2025.

The document also says that while the ballot measure only targets gender-affirming surgeries, the organizations has "a multi-pronged plan to outlaw puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones for minors as well."

The language in the initiative includes medical terms that aren't necessarily related to surgery, such as prescriptions. It also applies to health care professionals such as podiatrists, dentists and chiropractors, who wouldn't be performing gender-affirming surgeries in the first place. That adds concern about how the measure would affect other elements of gender-affirming care, according to Mardi Moore, CEO of LGBTQ+ advocacy group Rocky Mountain Equality.

"It's kind of like they're throwing the spaghetti at the wall to see what's going to stick," Moore said. "There's not a lot of people you can trust anymore, and I think Protect Kids Colorado is one of those groups that cannot be trusted to think they will keep all children safe."

If the measure passes, it would lead to discriminatory practices in medical care, affecting all children, not just transgender children, Moore said.

Male and female participation in school sports

Ballot Initiative 109 would create definitions in state statute aiming to define boys and girls based on physical anatomy, excluding transgender people.

Sports teams sponsored by schools or athletic associations would be required to expressly designate those teams as for men, women or co-ed. Schools and their athletic departments would be required to adopt policies implementing the requirements of the initiative.

The measure would not affect any student's ability to participate in co-ed sports.

The state's commissioner of education would be tasked with enforcing the measure, and would have discretion to determine how to "take appropriate remedial action" against any school not in compliance with its requirements.

"It would mean a little 8-year-old who loves to play soccer and who happens to be trans couldn't play anymore," Moore said of Initiative 109.

Colorado is known to be a safe place for LGBTQ+ people, Williams said, and families have moved to the state from around the country because they share those values.

"When I was a kid, we were "the hate state," and Colorado has unequivocally disavowed that stance," Williams said. "So I think we need to remember that these are folks that are trying to use a very marginalized community to rebuild a political ideology that's been rejected for a very long time here."

Protect Kids Colorado is running a third ballot measure to increase penalties for people convicted of human trafficking of a minor.

This story was made available via the Colorado News Collaborative. Learn more at: