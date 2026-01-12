© 2026
NPR News, Colorado Stories
A new mural at the National Western Stock Show gives a nod to the state’s agricultural history with the help of a local artist

KUNC | By Alex Murphy,
Beau Baker
Published January 12, 2026 at 6:00 AM MST
Detour
/
Colorado Dept. of Agriculture
Detour has created multiple pieces around the state. Besides the new mural, he's also contributed artwork to Denver International Airport.

The Colorado Department of Agriculture shared a brand new mural on Saturday at the National Western Stock Show.

The 35-foot-long mural depicts a kaleidoscope of landscapes and people tied to Colorado's rich harvest.

The piece was created by Denver-based artist “Detour.” The artist recently celebrated another major art piece at the Denver International Airport, which included nearly 200 bags of luggage.

The design features Indigenous elements, nods to agricultural pioneers like Frank Zybach and John Stulp, and iconic Colorado farm industry images like Cattle. The artwork is a visual narrative that starts with snowmelt from the Rocky Mountains.

An art piece featuring mountains and agricultural related items.
Detour
/
Colorado Dept. of Agriculture
The new mural at the National Western Stock Show. The event runs through Jan. 25.

In his statement, Detour says the mural is part of the state’s 150th anniversary celebration.

“Creating this mural was an opportunity not only to reflect on 150 years of agricultural history, but also to inspire curiosity and pride in what comes next,” wrote Detour. “If the work encourages even one young viewer to envision themselves as a future farmer, rancher, or steward of the land, then it has fulfilled its purpose.”

The National Western Stock Show is currently underway and runs until Jan. 25.
Alex Murphy
Alex Murphy is the digital producer for KUNC. He focuses on creative ways to tell stories that matter to people living across Colorado. In the past, he’s worked for NBC and CBS affiliates, and written for numerous outdoor publications including GearJunkie, Outside, Trail Runner, The Trek and more.
Beau Baker
As the Newscast Editor and Producer, I provide listeners with news and information critical to our region.
