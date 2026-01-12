A new mural at the National Western Stock Show gives a nod to the state’s agricultural history with the help of a local artist

The Colorado Department of Agriculture shared a brand new mural on Saturday at the National Western Stock Show.

The 35-foot-long mural depicts a kaleidoscope of landscapes and people tied to Colorado's rich harvest.

The piece was created by Denver-based artist “Detour.” The artist recently celebrated another major art piece at the Denver International Airport , which included nearly 200 bags of luggage.

The design features Indigenous elements, nods to agricultural pioneers like Frank Zybach and John Stulp, and iconic Colorado farm industry images like Cattle. The artwork is a visual narrative that starts with snowmelt from the Rocky Mountains.

Detour / Colorado Dept. of Agriculture The new mural at the National Western Stock Show. The event runs through Jan. 25.

In his statement, Detour says the mural is part of the state’s 150th anniversary celebration.

“Creating this mural was an opportunity not only to reflect on 150 years of agricultural history, but also to inspire curiosity and pride in what comes next,” wrote Detour. “If the work encourages even one young viewer to envision themselves as a future farmer, rancher, or steward of the land, then it has fulfilled its purpose.”

The National Western Stock Show is currently underway and runs until Jan. 25.

