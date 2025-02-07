Denver International Airport’s newest art installation includes 183 bags of luggage

Denver International Airport is known for a lot of things, from conspiracy theories to a seemingly remote location, but it’s also home to local artwork.

The airport’s latest installation uses a common item at any travel destination: luggage.

The art installation is called It’s Not What You Take, It’s What You Bring Back. The colorful sculpture consists of 183 pieces of upcycled luggage donated by Colorado residents. It is currently on display in Concourse B.

“Airports are never closed. There's always a plane in the sky. There's always someone moving,” said Thomas Evans, the artist behind the piece, who’s better known as Detour. “So that's really what I wanted to hone in on. And for me, like I said, going back to my childhood, that is something that I would want to see at an airport.”

Detour is well known around Denver for his colorful murals of local heroes, such as Denver Nuggets Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic. He specializes in large-scale public art and making it immersive for an audience.

With the DIA piece, people can experience the display differently depending on where they stand. From the escalator, the art appears as an infinity symbol, but as people get closer it appears to be more of a loop that resembles planes taking off and landing. The colors recreate the experience of the sunrise and sunset.

While It’s Not What You Take, It’s What You Bring Back is a good fit for an airport, part of the exhibit is personal for Detour.

1 of 5 — 102224_Detour_Artist_Visit-287.jpg Detour stands in front of all the collected bags that will be used for the piece. He started collecting bags about two years ago. Peter Scott Barta 2 of 5 — IMG_2722.JPG The sculpture includes 183 bags of luggage that were donated over two years. Denver International Airport 3 of 5 — composition ref.jpg Part of the process included fitting the donated luggage bags to an armature. That’s the metal frame that holds the sculpture together. Denver International Airport 4 of 5 — IMG_0395.JPG The colors of the bags represent the sunsetting and rising that people experience while flying. Denver International Airport 5 of 5 — Credit - _Julian Donaldson_-24.jpg Detour speaks at the unveiling of the art piece. Visitors can see the sculpture in Concourse B. Julian Donaldson

“My dad's military, went to West Point, so he traveled my whole life, moving every three to five years. So I've always been in airports, always been traveling around,” said Detour. “And luggage has been something that's been a part of me.”

The Denver airport has showcased art for years and is an ongoing project and part of their initiative “to connect a local and global audience to the environment and culture of the vibrant City of Denver and the unique State of Colorado.”

Past exhibits include other art pieces like abstract artwork meant to represent conversations while traveling to photos of Colorado through the seasons.

The airport first approved Detour’s piece two years ago and he got to work on collecting the nearly 200 pieces of luggage needed to complete the project. He says some of the luggage came from friends, while other suitcases are connected to unique stories.

“I guess one of the stories was Henry, who had a brewery next to where my studio is. When he was 10, his father passed away, and his mom took him out of school, and they traveled the world for a year, and then that bag that he donated to me was that bag that he used to travel the world with,” said Detour. “You don't want those stories to go by the wayside or to be missed, especially when you have an opportunity to almost honor that bag in a way, because it tells a story of who his father was.”

Detour says the next piece of the project was delivering the luggage to a fabricator to attach all the pieces to an armature. That’s the metal frame that holds the sculpture together. Next, each bag was painted before the finishing touches. Finally, it was delivered to the airport.

“We had an unveiling, and a lot of people were really excited just to see what I did with their piece (of luggage) that they donated,” said Detour. “And a lot of them really love the idea just seeing it a part of the public art space, being immortalized in sort of this piece that will be permanent.”