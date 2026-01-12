© 2026
Human-triggered avalanche in Rocky Mountain National Park caught on video

KUNC | By Alex Murphy
Published January 12, 2026 at 12:48 PM MST
Snow from an avalanche heads down a mountain
Colorado Avalanche Information Center
A still frame of the video captured by the group at Rocky Mountain National Park. One person had minor injuries.

Several days of elevated avalanche risk resulted in multiple incidents in the mountains over the weekend. One of those was caught on video in Rocky Mountain National Park.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) posted a video of a group in the Haiyaha Couloir on Sunday.
CAIC RMNP Avalanche

In the video, a human-triggered avalanche can be seen carrying away two of the three people. The person lowest on the slope was caught in the initial avalanche and sent the farthest. He reportedly dislocated a shoulder while grabbing a tree. A snowboarder then began to head in that direction, triggering a second avalanche that briefly carried that person as well.

All three people were able to safely get off the mountain and get the help they needed. The group later reported the incident to CAIC and included this account in their report: “The slide stopped after 10-15 feet. Shoulder relocated, descended the rest of the way to Haiyaha, ascended Dream Ridge, and shredded out the dream chutes. Spirits were high, we were happy to be at the trailhead; a beer was drank, and we talked about our experience after.”

CAIC spoke to KUNC News last week and mentioned the heightened avalanche risk in the state due to recent snowfall. The risk is expected to decrease this week as Colorado enters a dry period, but avalanche officials recommend that anyone going into the backcountry have proper education and the tools needed for avalanche safety.
Alex Murphy
Alex Murphy is the digital producer for KUNC. He focuses on creative ways to tell stories that matter to people living across Colorado. In the past, he’s worked for NBC and CBS affiliates, and written for numerous outdoor publications including GearJunkie, Outside, Trail Runner, The Trek and more.
