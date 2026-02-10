National Lab of the Rockies, formerly NREL, lays off more than 130 employees

This story was produced as part of the Colorado Capitol News Alliance. It first appeared at cpr.org.

Weeks after scrubbing “renewable energy” from its name, the National Laboratory of the Rockies in Golden, formerly known as the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, is also shedding workers.

The cuts impacted 134 employees engaged in both research and operations at the laboratory, according to an emailed statement from David Glickson, a spokesperson for the federal research center.

“These actions were taken to adjust to existing and projected funding levels and alignment with DOE priorities. We recognize the meaningful contributions of those impacted and the role they have played in advancing the laboratory’s work,” Glickson said.

It’s not the first time the lab has experienced dramatic changes since President Donald Trump returned to office. In May 2025, the U.S. Department of Energy laid off at least 114 employees at the laboratory. Roughly seven months later, the DOE announced the nation’s premier research center focused on green energy would rebrand as the National Laboratory of the Rockies.

U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright has overseen the name change and job cuts. Before joining the Trump administration, the Colorado resident and former fracking executive earned a reputation as a leading voice for “climate realism,” a right-wing concept arguing that rising global temperatures don’t justify a rapid shift away from fossil fuels. Many experts characterize the movement as the latest coordinated campaign to discredit climate science and any policies designed to cut carbon emissions.

It’s unclear if the recent job cuts impacted positions at the laboratory directly focused on carbon-free energy. A termination letter reviewed by CPR News noted the layoffs were conducted due to “funding constraints, continued budget uncertainty and programmatic shifts.”

A spokesperson for the DOE did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The lab first opened at the Solar Energy Research Institution in 1977 to help the nation cope with the ongoing global energy crisis. In 1991, President George H.W. Bush designated the institution as the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, elevating it to the status of other national labs overseen by the DOE.

The breadth of the lab’s research has grown since then. Today, its employees study everything from energy efficiency windows to hydrogen-powered trucks and cutting-edge geothermal energy systems.