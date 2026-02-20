Colorado Mammoth making push for another National Lacrosse League title

The Colorado Mammoth pro-lacrosse team is peaking at the right time.

Get top headlines and KUNC reporting directly to your mailbox each week when you subscribe to In The NoCo.

After a slow start to the season, the Mammoth are currently on a franchise record seven game win streak and in pursuit of bringing home their first National Lacrosse League championship in four years.

Team broadcaster Andy Lindahl said the Mammoth is thriving off an aggressive core of young talent and stellar play by veteran goaltender Dillon Ward, who was the MVP for the Mammoth's last NLL title in 2022.

"This has been one of the most fun Mammoth teams to watch," said Lindahl. "They re-did the whole offense out of necessity. They had guys like Zed Williams last year and they made a big trade for Jack Hannah, who is a former (University of Denver) star. They also got a guy named Andrew Kew back from injury, and he's just been phenomenal for them."

The Mammoth franchise held stints in Baltimore, Pittsburgh and Washington before moving to the Mile High City in 2002. Since then, the team has enjoyed success, winning a pair of championships and playing in front of large crowds who have shown their passion for the sport over the years.

Ball Arena is also the home to the Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets. But the venue has earned the reputation for being among the loudest in indoor lacrosse, garnering the nickname, "The Loud House."

"Lacrosse has deep roots in Colorado and a lot of people don't know that," said Lindahl. "So it's called the Loud House because they've always had one of the louder buildings in the league. It's always been a favorite place for opposing players and the home players to play in because there's always a great live atmosphere and big crowds."

The Mammoth continue their play this weekend with a rematch against Toronto before returning home next Friday for a clash with the San Diego Seals.