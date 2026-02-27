Former Colorado state senator sentenced to probation for fabricating letters amid ethics investigation

This story was produced as part of the Colorado Capitol News Alliance. It first appeared at coloradosun.com.

Former state Sen. Sonya Jaquez Lewis was sentenced Friday to two years probation for her attempts to mislead the Colorado Senate Ethics Committee by fabricating letters of support during an investigation into her alleged mistreatment of Capitol aides.

She will also have to complete 150 hours of public service and pay a $3,000 fine. The fine will be waived if she completes an additional 100 hours of public service.

A jury earlier this year found the Boulder County Democrat guilty of one count of attempting to influence a public servant, punishable by up to six years in prison and a $500,000 fine, and three counts of forgery, which carries a maximum penalty of three years in prison per count. All are felonies.

Prosecutors asked the judge to sentence Jaquez Lewis to probation and community service.

Jaquez Lewis resigned from the legislature in February 2025 amid the Senate Ethics Committee’s investigation into allegations that she mistreated her Capitol aides.

“During my last days in the Senate I was under great pressure, the most I can think of in my entire life,” Jaquez Lewis told the judge Friday before sentencing. “I made some bad choices. I never planned or intended to deceive or mislead anyone.”

Jaquez Lewis said she has found the “silver lining” of the situation: “I have learned who my true friends are. I want to thank those people who have stood up to support me.”

Jaquez Lewis did not apologize for her actions.

Denver District Court Judge Anita M. Schutte said she was concerned by Jaquez Lewis’ statements.

“I don’t find it credible this was a simple mistake,” Schutte said. “That lack of responsibility in your testimony and your statement here today is somewhat concerning to me.”

Jaquez Lewis stepped down from the legislature when the committee announced that she had submitted at least one fabricated letter of support, purported to be from a former aide, to the panel. The aide whose name was on the letter told legislative investigators that she didn’t write it and that she had not been in touch with Jaquez Lewis for roughly a year before the missive was sent.

When confronted, Jaquez Lewis told legislative investigators that she was relaying information she had gathered from conversations with the former aide in years past. The letter, however, appeared on letterhead with the aide’s name on it and was written in the first person.

Prosecutors found that Jaquez Lewis had actually written multiple letters purporting to be from former aides.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.