CSU study shows cities like Denver are popular hot spots with migratory birds

New research from Colorado State University shows migratory birds like their trips to the city.

A recent study found that about half of hot spots are in major metro areas, including Denver.

Dr. Miguel “Mikko” Jimenez led the study as a doctoral student at CSU. He used weather radar and other large-scale data to look into how birds use urban areas during migration. Weather surveillance radar is designed to detect storms, but also registers animal activity.

Jimenez, who now works as a researcher with the Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago, says urbanization is likely influencing migratory bird stopovers in the West because of the way it impacts access to resources.

“We are kind of changing the landscape of where there's water and where there isn't. We tend to consolidate water to urban areas,” he said.

Jimenez says urbanization has varying impacts across the country, as well as across tax brackets.

“There's this idea that biodiversity is often found in wealthier parts of cities,” Jimenez told KUNC. “We looked at this across 88 different cities with respect to migratory bird stopover, and found that there are a number of cities that have this ‘luxury effect.'”

Not all birds have the same expensive taste, though. Species that travel over the eastern U.S. stop less densely in big cities.

Some species of birds have already started migrating for the year, with most others not far behind. Jimenez says you can support migratory birds by reducing light pollution from your home and filling your garden with native plants.

