Colorado wrongly spent $78M on autism therapy, Office of the Inspector General says

Colorado made at least $77.8 million in improper payments for Medicaid services for children with autism and must refund the federal government $42.6 million, federal officials said Monday.

Auditors at the federal Office of the Inspector General found the state Medicaid program has been improperly covering care by uncredentialed behavioral technicians for children with autism, among other billing discrepancies.

The audit released Monday comes as the state is already dealing with a $1 billion budget shortfall and cuts to Medicaid benefits that have affected multiple programs for people with low incomes and disabilities.

The therapy, called applied behavioral analysis, uses playtime and step-by-step repetition to improve communication, attention span and life skills. The number of autism centers that provide the therapy has increased in Colorado in recent years as the number of people diagnosed with autism has grown.

Colorado has more than 6,600 certified technicians and an estimated 1,500-2,000 who are not certified but are providing therapy. Certification requires a 40-hour course, a written test and on-the-job supervision.

