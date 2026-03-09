Fort Carson soldier dies from injuries after attack in Saudi Arabia

This story was produced as part of the Colorado Capitol News Alliance. It first appeared at cpr.org.

A soldier from Fort Carson deployed to Saudi Arabia in support of Operation Epic Fury died on March 8. He had been seriously injured during an attack on U.S. troops at Prince Sultan Air Base in Al Kharj, Saudi Arabia, on March 1.

Sgt. Benjamin N. Pennington, 26, originally from Kentucky, was assigned to the 1st Space Battalion, 1st Space Brigade at Fort Carson near Colorado Springs and had held that role since June 2025. He enlisted in the Army in 2017.

"Sgt. Pennington was a dedicated and experienced noncommissioned officer who led with strength, professionalism and sense of duty," said Col. Michael F. Dyer, commander of the 1st Space Brigade. "(We) will forever honor his legacy and ultimate sacrifice for our nation."

During his service, Pennington received numerous awards and decorations, including a service medal for the Global War on Terrorism and the Army Service Ribbon. According to the U.S. Army, he will be posthumously promoted to staff sergeant.