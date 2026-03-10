Parks and Wildlife Commission accepts petition to ban Colorado fur sales in “embarrassing … out of control” meeting

An out-of-state animal rights group has cleared a key hurdle in its push for a potential ban on commercial fur sales in Colorado after the Parks and Wildlife Commission this week voted to accept their petition.

In what critics are calling a blow to science-based wildlife management, the commission voted 6-4 Wednesday to advance the Center for Biological Diversity’s petition to ban all commercial sales of the furbearing species, with the exception of fur in pretied fishing flies, felt hats that incorporate fur and fur sold for scientific research, education or display in museums.

Although CPW staff and Director Laura Clellan recommended the petition be denied, the commission is the ultimate decision-maker. Now that the petition has been accepted, CPW staff will draft rules along with regulations outlining proposed exceptions to the ban.

Clellan said Wednesday’s vote does not mean the entirety of the petition is approved. Next up will be further debate over the scope of the rules at a future meeting.

While the vote happened on day one of the two-day CPW commission meeting that started Wednesday, rancor continued Thursday, as members of the public and even some on the commission questioned the process that resulted in the petition’s approval.

