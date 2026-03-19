Your 2026 guide to great bars and eateries for watching March Madness in Northern Colorado
It's the most wonderful time of the year for college sports fans.
The annual NCAA "March Madness" Tournament is here. Colorado will be represented this week on the women's side of The Big Dance with Colorado State and Colorado in the field of 68.
The Rams, winners of the Mountain West Tournament, will take on Michigan State in the First Round on Friday. Meanwhile, CU earned an "at-large" berth and will take on Illinois in a First Round match-up on Saturday.
The action is certain to be entertaining on the men's side as well. Fans of both tournaments across Northern Colorado can check out the food and drinks at these top spots.
The Emporium Sports Bar — Fort Collins and Windsor
The Emporium is a popular local bar that has earned rave reviews. For the consummate sports fan, it features great food, great music, a nice selection of draft beer and mixed drinks. There are locations in Fort Collins and in Windsor.
The G.O.A.T Sports Bar — Greeley
The GOAT remains a top destination for sports fans in NoCo. It features over 150 whiskeys, 360-degree bars, indoor and outdoor seating, a kid-friendly environment, and dog-friendly patios.
Big City Roadhouse - Greeley
The former Cables Pub & Grill at 59th Avenue and 20th Street still offers up the same menu with steaks, tavern-style pizza, wings, burgers and some of its signature potato-style burritos. There are also 10 HDTV's around the facility.
Dugout Bar and Grill — Greeley
The Dugout Bar and Grill has also become a "go-to" for sports fans in and around the area. Located inside the Hillside Shopping Center, fans can enjoy the games while shooting their shots (no pun intended) at several pool tables, playing darts and enjoying a menu that consists of tacos, wings and drink specials.
Colorado Champions Sports Cafe — Loveland
Colorado Champions Sports Cafe has been referred to as the town's #1 sports cafe — and for good reason. Fans can enjoy burgers, appetizers, local fresh brew, a stellar dessert menu and even breakfast.
Back Door Grille - Steamboat Springs
This fan-friendly entity bills itself as a casual, funky eatery that serves up some classic and creative burgers, hand-cut fries, beer & more. Several HD and big screen TV's will help fans enjoy the tournament action.