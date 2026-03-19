Your 2026 guide to great bars and eateries for watching March Madness in Northern Colorado

It's the most wonderful time of the year for college sports fans.

The annual NCAA "March Madness" Tournament is here. Colorado will be represented this week on the women's side of The Big Dance with Colorado State and Colorado in the field of 68.

The Rams, winners of the Mountain West Tournament, will take on Michigan State in the First Round on Friday. Meanwhile, CU earned an "at-large" berth and will take on Illinois in a First Round match-up on Saturday.

The action is certain to be entertaining on the men's side as well. Fans of both tournaments across Northern Colorado can check out the food and drinks at these top spots.

The Emporium Sports Bar — Fort Collins and Windsor

Emporiumnoco.com Guests enjoy food and drinks while watching various sporting events at The Emporium Sports Bar in Ft. Collins.

The Emporium is a popular local bar that has earned rave reviews. For the consummate sports fan, it features great food, great music, a nice selection of draft beer and mixed drinks. There are locations in Fort Collins and in Windsor.

The G.O.A.T Sports Bar — Greeley

Michael Lyle, Jr. / KUNC Fans can catch every single game of "March Madness" while chowing down on good food and brew at The GOAT Sports Bar in Greeley.

The GOAT remains a top destination for sports fans in NoCo. It features over 150 whiskeys, 360-degree bars, indoor and outdoor seating, a kid-friendly environment, and dog-friendly patios.

Big City Roadhouse - Greeley

Michael Lyle, Jr. / KUNC Big City Roadhouse in Greeley is another place for sports fans in NoCo to check out all the tournament action this week.

The former Cables Pub & Grill at 59th Avenue and 20th Street still offers up the same menu with steaks, tavern-style pizza, wings, burgers and some of its signature potato-style burritos. There are also 10 HDTV's around the facility.

Dugout Bar and Grill — Greeley

The Dugout Bar and Grill has also become a "go-to" for sports fans in and around the area. Located inside the Hillside Shopping Center, fans can enjoy the games while shooting their shots (no pun intended) at several pool tables, playing darts and enjoying a menu that consists of tacos, wings and drink specials.

Colorado Champions Sports Cafe — Loveland

Colorado Champions Sports Cafe has been referred to as the town's #1 sports cafe — and for good reason. Fans can enjoy burgers, appetizers, local fresh brew, a stellar dessert menu and even breakfast.

Back Door Grille - Steamboat Springs

thebackdoorgrill.com The Back Door Grill in Steamboat Springs is a popular spot for fans to gather, watch sports and enjoy their vast menu of food and drinks. "March Madness" action will be in full swing there.

This fan-friendly entity bills itself as a casual, funky eatery that serves up some classic and creative burgers, hand-cut fries, beer & more. Several HD and big screen TV's will help fans enjoy the tournament action.