2026 Colorado resort closing dates

With less snowfall than typical this winter, and record warmth in recent weeks, closing days at Colorado resorts are approaching faster than usual.

Some resorts are still planning to close as originally scheduled, while others are adjusting their calendars or omitting them altogether -- Winter Park, Breckenridge Ski Resort, Copper Mountain, Loveland Ski Area and Arapahoe Basin Ski Area are all TBD on closing dates.

Here are the 2026 closing dates announced so far by Colorado resorts:

April 5

Buttermilk

Keystone Resort

April 11

Snowmass

April 12

Aspen Highlands

Steamboat Resort

Beaver Creek

April 19

Aspen Mountain

Vail Mountain

This story was made available via the Colorado News Collaborative. Learn more at: https://colabnews.co