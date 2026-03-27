2026 Colorado resort closing dates
With less snowfall than typical this winter, and record warmth in recent weeks, closing days at Colorado resorts are approaching faster than usual.
Some resorts are still planning to close as originally scheduled, while others are adjusting their calendars or omitting them altogether -- Winter Park, Breckenridge Ski Resort, Copper Mountain, Loveland Ski Area and Arapahoe Basin Ski Area are all TBD on closing dates.
Here are the 2026 closing dates announced so far by Colorado resorts:
April 5
Buttermilk
Keystone Resort
April 11
Snowmass
April 12
Aspen Highlands
Steamboat Resort
Beaver Creek
April 19
Aspen Mountain
Vail Mountain
This story was made available via the Colorado News Collaborative. Learn more at: https://colabnews.co