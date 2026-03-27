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2026 Colorado resort closing dates

KUNC | By Vail Daily
Published March 27, 2026 at 6:00 AM MDT
A snowboarder on a mountain
Chris Dillmann
/
Vail Daily
A skier catches some air in fresh powder at Keystone Resort on Jan. 6. The resort plans to close April 5.

With less snowfall than typical this winter, and record warmth in recent weeks, closing days at Colorado resorts are approaching faster than usual.

Some resorts are still planning to close as originally scheduled, while others are adjusting their calendars or omitting them altogether -- Winter Park, Breckenridge Ski Resort, Copper Mountain, Loveland Ski Area and Arapahoe Basin Ski Area are all TBD on closing dates.

Here are the 2026 closing dates announced so far by Colorado resorts:

April 5
Buttermilk
Keystone Resort

April 11
Snowmass

April 12
Aspen Highlands
Steamboat Resort
Beaver Creek

April 19
Aspen Mountain
Vail Mountain

This story was made available via the Colorado News Collaborative. Learn more at: https://colabnews.co
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