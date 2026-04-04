Keystone Resort cancels pond skim event for closing weekend

The Springtastic Closing Weekend at Keystone Resort will not include the originally planned Pond Skim & Rail Jam, according to a Facebook post by the resort.

Keystone will close Sunday, April 5, with closing weekend events April 4-5. Mountain operations directors Kate Schifani and Connor Green said in the video post that the resort lacks the snow needed to put on the pond skim.

"Unfortunately, summer came early and our snow went on vacation already," Schifani said.

Green highlighted the other events that will go on as planned for Keystone's closing weekend, which include DJ sets from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Summit House. Both days of the closing weekend will also include costume contests with prizes at 1 p.m.

Schifani also said the resort will be selling hot dogs and draft beer for $5.50 to commemorate Keystone's 55th season.

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