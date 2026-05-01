Northern Colorado celebrates Cinco de Mayo with traditional crafts, food, performances and more

Communities across the Front Range have plans to mark Cinco de Mayo. From cultural food, dance and music to crafts and games, a lot is happening along the Front Range.

If you’re not familiar with Mexican and Chicano history, you might believe the holiday is the Mexican equivalent of Independence Day in the United States. That’s a common misconception.

Cinco de Mayo commemorates the Mexican militia’s defeat of the French army at The Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862. According to Britannica , while the war went on afterward, the Battle of Puebla became a symbol of Mexican resistance.

Here’s a look at a variety of Cinco de Mayo events happening near you:

Friday, May 1, 2026

¡AYE CHIHUAHUA! Red Carpet Chihuahua Beauty Pageant and Cinco de Mayo Celebration

5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Fort Lupton Public & School Library - 370 S Rollie Ave, Fort Lupton, CO 80621

This family-friendly evening features food trucks, red carpet photo ops and a one-of-a-kind search for Fort Lupton’s most fabulous chihuahua. Pre-registration is required for puppy participants. Watching the show is free and open to the public.

First Friday: Cinco de Mayo Celebration

5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Museo de las Americas - 861 Santa Fe Dr, Denver, CO 80204

The museum is offering free admission to its “Nuestras Historias: Our Stories” exhibition. The evening will also feature dance performances by Ballet Folklorico Sangre de Mexico .

Saturday, May 2, 2026

The 23rd Annual Longmont Celebrates Cinco de Mayo

10:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Roosevelt Park - 700 Longs Peak Ave, Longmont, CO 80501

This event “celebrates culture and honors the health of the Longmont community” through a breakdance competition, a car show, food and live entertainment, along with free family activities. In an effort to reduce waste, organizers will offer water stations for refillable bottles.

Johnstown Cinco De Mayo Fiesta

1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

S. Parish Ave, Johnstown, CO 80534

The day promises “family-friendly fun, cultural appreciation, and unforgettable entertainment.” Traditional cuisine will be served alongside live music and dancing.

Denver Cinco de Mayo Festival - Day 1

10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Civic Center Park - 101 W 14th Ave Pkwy, Denver, CO 80204

Featured activities include a community parade, a low-rider car show and chihuahua races. There will also be a children’s play area and multiple stages for live entertainment.

Cinco de Mayo en Westwood - Day 1

12:00 p.m. to 8:08 p.m.

3700 Morrison Rd, Denver, CO 80219

This community event honors the history and cultural significance of the Batalla de Puebla while celebrating Mexican identity, resistance, and pride. Experience live music, performances, lucha libre, local vendors, family friendly activities, art installations, food and more.

Sunday, May 3, 2026

Cinco de Mayo Downtown Greeley

12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Traditional and modern dance and music performances meet a car show and a variety of food and craft vendors. This is a family-friendly event.

Denver Cinco de Mayo Festival - Day 2

10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Civic Center Park - 101 W 14th Ave Pkwy, Denver, CO 80204

Featured activities include a low-rider car show and a taco eating contest. There will also be a children’s play area and multiple stages for live entertainment.

Cinco de Mayo en Westwood - Day 2

11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

3700 Morrison Rd, Denver, CO 80219

This community event honors the history and cultural significance of the Batalla de Puebla while celebrating Mexican identity, resistance, and pride. Experience live music, performances, lucha libre, local vendors, family friendly activities, art installations, food and more.

Tuesday, May 5, 2026