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The Colorado Capitol News Alliance is a collaboration between KUNC News, Colorado Public Radio, Rocky Mountain PBS, and The Colorado Sun, with support from news outlets throughout the state. Startup funding for the Alliance was provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Purplish: ICE tactics have some Colorado Dems itching to respond. That’s easier said than done

KUNC | By Bente Birkeland,
Taylor Dolven
Published May 1, 2026 at 11:03 AM MDT
A large crowd gathers at the Colorado State Capitol to protest the killing of Renee Good by ICE agents, in Minneapolis. Jan. 9, 2026.
Kevin J. Beaty
/
Denverite
A large crowd gathers at the Colorado State Capitol to protest the killing of Renee Good by ICE agents, in Minneapolis. Jan. 9, 2026.

Many of Colorado’s Democratic lawmakers came into this legislative session determined to push back against the Trump administration, especially on the president’s aggressive immigration enforcement tactics. They introduced proposals to ban state and local law enforcement from concealing their identity in most situations and to allow Coloradans to sue federal agents who violate their rights. But not all Democrats are on board with these ideas — worried they may harm legitimate law enforcement efforts and fail to keep the community safer. And the legislation raises big questions about the limits of state authority when it comes to how federal immigration agents behave within Colorado’s borders.

CPR’s Bente Birkeland, The Colorado Sun’s Taylor Dolven and The Denver Post’s Seth Klamann discuss the different bills, the potential legal challenges and the politics surrounding this issue, at a time when the stakes feel like they couldn’t be higher.

Catch up on the latest coverage:

Purplish is produced by CPR News and the Capitol News Alliance, a collaboration between KUNC News, Colorado Public Radio, Rocky Mountain PBS, and The Colorado Sun, and shared with Rocky Mountain Community Radio and other news organizations across the state. Startup funding for the Alliance was provided, in part, by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Purplish’s producer is Stephanie Wolf. Sound design and engineering by Shane Rumsey. The theme music is by Brad Turner. Megan Verlee is the executive producer. Additionally reporting for this episode from Denverite’s Kevin Beaty.
Tags
Politics Colorado Capitol News AllianceColorado PoliticsColorado LegislatureColorado General AssemblyICEU.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)Immigrationcolorado democratsPurplish
Bente Birkeland
Bente Birkeland is an award-winning journalist who joined Colorado Public Radio in August 2018 after a decade of reporting on the Colorado state capitol for the Rocky Mountain Community Radio collaborative and KUNC. In 2017, Bente was named Colorado Journalist of the Year by the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ), and she was awarded with a National Investigative Reporting Award by SPJ a year later.
See stories by Bente Birkeland
Taylor Dolven
Taylor Dolven writes about politics (elected officials, campaigns, elections) and how policy is affecting people in Colorado for The Colorado Sun.
See stories by Taylor Dolven