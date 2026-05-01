Purplish: ICE tactics have some Colorado Dems itching to respond. That’s easier said than done

Many of Colorado’s Democratic lawmakers came into this legislative session determined to push back against the Trump administration, especially on the president’s aggressive immigration enforcement tactics. They introduced proposals to ban state and local law enforcement from concealing their identity in most situations and to allow Coloradans to sue federal agents who violate their rights. But not all Democrats are on board with these ideas — worried they may harm legitimate law enforcement efforts and fail to keep the community safer. And the legislation raises big questions about the limits of state authority when it comes to how federal immigration agents behave within Colorado’s borders.

CPR’s Bente Birkeland, The Colorado Sun’s Taylor Dolven and The Denver Post’s Seth Klamann discuss the different bills, the potential legal challenges and the politics surrounding this issue, at a time when the stakes feel like they couldn’t be higher.

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Purplish is produced by CPR News and the Capitol News Alliance, a collaboration between KUNC News, Colorado Public Radio, Rocky Mountain PBS, and The Colorado Sun, and shared with Rocky Mountain Community Radio and other news organizations across the state. Startup funding for the Alliance was provided, in part, by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Purplish’s producer is Stephanie Wolf. Sound design and engineering by Shane Rumsey. The theme music is by Brad Turner. Megan Verlee is the executive producer. Additionally reporting for this episode from Denverite’s Kevin Beaty.