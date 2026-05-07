As Colorado gas prices near $4.50 per gallon, driving to work is like taking a pay cut

Before Feb. 28, Kareem Sawadogo paid about $40 to fill up his tank. Now, it’s over $65, said Sawadogo, a driver for both Lyft and Uber.

And if he’s driving full time, which is 40 to 60 hours a week, he must fill up daily. Combine the higher cost of gas with the rising prices of auto insurance and car maintenance, and it seems cheaper to just park his car.

“If you do the math, 30 times seven, that extra is a lot of money,” said Sawadogo, who’s taken on another job — organizing for the Colorado Independent Drivers United, which estimates there are 41,000 ridesharing drivers in the state. “I cannot afford to drive right now.”

Sawadogo has a number of other issues with ridesharing companies. But one thing in common with businesses owners and labor union leaders during a roundtable Monday was feeling a little helpless in dealing with the financial pain to a worker’s pocketbook. Gas prices, nearing $4.50 a gallon average in Colorado, are much more difficult to absorb when one’s income is well below the state’s median household income of about $95,000.

“It’s not just fuel,” said Shaun Egan, chairman and CEO of Iron Woman Construction & Environmental Services in Commerce City. “We have an affordability crisis. Whether it’s groceries or fertilizer or homes, we have unaffordability. … Our tires have gone up, our lubricants have gone up. Every aspect of our operation has gone up. But more so, it’s the employees that we have that are being attacked. Our workers are paying more to get to work than they did before.”

To read the entire article, visit The Colorado Sun.