Breckenridge updates trail use policy to expand access for people with disabilities using adaptive mountain bikes, e-bikes

Breckenridge town officials are moving forward with updates to the town's trail-use policy aimed at making outdoor recreations more accessible for people with mobility issues and other disabilities.

Breckenridge Town Council reviewed the revised policy changes at a work session Tuesday, April 28, marking another step in a monthslong effort to update the town's 2011 rules governing "other power-driven mobility devices."

Under the Americans with Disabilities Act, those include devices powered by batteries, fuel or other engines that people with mobility disabilities use for transportation. In Breckenridge, the discussion has largely centered on adaptive mountain bikes and certain electric-assisted bicycles.

Following a discussion with Town Council in January, Duke Barlow, open space and trails manager, said he met with other interest groups to revise the updated policy. In March, he again met with the Breckenridge Open Space Advisory Committee and the Breckenridge Social Equity Committee to address any concerns with the policy.

Barlow stressed at the meeting Tuesday that the policy update does not create broad trail access for all e-bike users.

"This is intended to have a very narrow scope," Barlow said. "It is only meant for non-motorized trail users with mobility disabilities -- nothing beyond that."

The update, he said, is largely driven by legal requirements.

"The update is precipitated by legal needs," Barlow said. "We need to comply with technological advancements in these OPDMDs, and then also state classifications and regulations of different devices."

Under Breckenridge's original policy concerning other power-driven mobility devices, certain mobility devices were pre-authorized to use specific trails so riders wouldn't have to repeatedly request individual accommodations. Today, town staff say that policy has become outdated as equipment has evolved and Colorado has created new classifications for electronic bikes.

Barlow said town staff concluded that continuing to require individual accommodation requests for some users no longer made sense.

"We are recommending going a step further in pre-authorizing certain kinds of uses," Barlow said. "We leaned heavily on the equity lens through this process, and we really wanted to think about the impacts to the user."

Council member Carol Saade, a founding member of the town's social equity advisory committee, commended Barlow for collaborating with Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center in crafting an inclusive policy. The nonprofit has spent the last 50 years offering and expanding programs for people of all ages and abilities. The center was a pioneer in early adaptive skiing and outdoor sports.

The updated proposal divides mobility devices into two categories.

Adaptive devices specifically designed for people with mobility issues -- such as adaptive mountain bikes -- would be automatically allowed on qualifying town-managed natural-surface trails.

Class 1 and Class 2 e-bikes, which are commonly used by the broader public, would face an additional step to gain approved access. Breckenridge Police Department maintains a webpage titled "Safety Information" outlining the three different classes.

People with mobility disability who want to use those bikes around recreational trails in Breckenridge town limits would need to complete an online or paper registration form affirming they have a mobility issue and agreeing to follow the town's regulations. Barlow said the policy was updated to include the registration system following concerns from town officials and advisory board members that a broader policy shift could unintentionally create a pathway toward allowing e-bikes on non-motorized trails for everyone, regardless of ability.

The new policy, which has yet to be formally adopted, would also require mobility devices to meet several standards:

If a person uses a device that falls outside of those parameters, they could still request an individual accommodation directly from town staff.

As council members reviewed the proposed policy update, much of the discussion centered on how to implement the regulations and whether they would be clearly understood by both residents and first-time visitors.

Council member Marika Page questioned how intuitive the system would be for someone unfamiliar with Breckenridge's trail network.

"If I was just coming here and didn't know our trails ... will it be very clear?" Page asked Barlow.

Barlow said improving clarity will be a key part of rolling out the policy in the future. He plans to add expanded information to the town's Accessible Breck website, including marked trail maps outlining the distance, grade, width and surface type so users can make informed decisions before arriving at trailheads.

Barlow said the town also intends to clearly communicate that eligibility hinges on having a mobility disability, not simply age.

"Age in itself does not constitute a disability, and we have language outlining that," Barlow said.

Council member Steve Gerard also asked for clarification on different classes of e-bikes, including how speed and pedal-assist functions vary between devices -- a distinction that ultimately informed the policy's two-tiered approach.

Barlow reiterated that the policy is designed to both expand access and avoid unintended consequences. During discussions earlier this year, town staff voiced concerns that broader allowances could lead to increased e-bike use on non-motorized trails by all residents. He said the added registration requirement for certain e-bikes and the exclusion of Class 1 and 2 e-bikes from pre-authorized use reflects that feedback from council and advisory groups aimed at preventing policy loopholes.

While council didn't officially vote on the policy Tuesday, all members indicated support for Barlow to move forward in formalizing the changes.

Barlow added that while the county has also expressed support for making similar policy updates on county trail systems, "they'd have to go through their own independent process."

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