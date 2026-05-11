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Wildfire north of Carter Lake forces mandatory evacuations

KUNC | By Alex Murphy
Published May 11, 2026 at 4:45 PM MDT
Flames from a fire
Arnau Soler
/
Unsplash

This is a developing situation. Details will be updated as new information is provided. 

Mandatory evacuations are currently in place for Sedona Hills, northeast of Carter Lake, due to a wildfire.

That’s according to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, which initially announced the fire just after 3:00. Officials say people should leave the area immediately. Those who are evacuated can go to JAX Mercantile at Wilson and Highway 34.

The Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control posted on Facebook saying the "DFPC Multi-Mission Aircraft, Type 1 helicopter and other aviation" are heading to the area to assist with the situation.
Tags
News WildfiresLarimer County
Alex Murphy
Alex Murphy is the digital producer for KUNC. He focuses on creative ways to tell stories that matter to people living across Colorado. In the past, he’s worked for NBC and CBS affiliates, and written for numerous outdoor publications including GearJunkie, Outside, Trail Runner, The Trek and more.
See stories by Alex Murphy