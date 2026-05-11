Wildfire north of Carter Lake forces mandatory evacuations

This is a developing situation. Details will be updated as new information is provided.

Mandatory evacuations are currently in place for Sedona Hills, northeast of Carter Lake, due to a wildfire.

That’s according to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, which initially announced the fire just after 3:00. Officials say people should leave the area immediately. Those who are evacuated can go to JAX Mercantile at Wilson and Highway 34.

The Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control posted on Facebook saying the "DFPC Multi-Mission Aircraft, Type 1 helicopter and other aviation" are heading to the area to assist with the situation.

