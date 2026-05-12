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Colorado Capitol News Alliance
The Colorado Capitol News Alliance is a collaboration between KUNC News, Colorado Public Radio, Rocky Mountain PBS, and The Colorado Sun, with support from news outlets throughout the state. Startup funding for the Alliance was provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Federal judge orders ICE agents to get more training to prevent unlawful arrests

Colorado Capitol News Alliance | By Allison Sherry
Published May 12, 2026 at 11:50 AM MDT
An Immigration and Customs Enforcement worker is shown in a jacket.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement
A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent.

This story was produced as part of the Colorado Capitol News Alliance. It first appeared at cpr.org.

A federal judge on Tuesday ordered Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers to go through widespread, additional training on how to conduct legal arrests and detentions of undocumented immigrants after finding that Colorado ICE officers haven’t been following the law.

Senior U.S. District Court Judge R. Brooke Jackson ordered in a 60-page ruling that ICE develop training within two weeks on what the law is in arresting and detaining undocumented immigrants — including assessing flight risk and properly filling out warrants when they stumble upon someone they weren’t looking for.

Jackson also told the Trump administration that every ICE officer who conducts arrests in the state will have to go through training on his order within 45 days or they must halt so-called “warrantless” arrests.

The ruling, a further enforcement order on a preliminary injunction that Jackson granted last year, comes after Trump administration attorneys acknowledged that they weren’t following the proper protocols in taking people into detention.

But they were working on it, they said, and acknowledged that new ICE agents aren’t fully trained compared to their predecessors.

The warrantless arrests lawsuit was filed last year by the American Civil Liberties Union and a handful of private immigration attorneys representing clients who were arrested and detained by ICE without going through probable cause assessments for flight risk or risks to public safety. The clients represented in the case had all been living in the United States for years, had no criminal records, and had families and businesses and homes established here.

ACLU attorneys argued that ICE was wantonly abusing its warrantless arrests powers — which are allowed by federal law but must be accompanied by justification and fall within a narrow scope.

Mostly, Jackson has agreed with the ACLU. In Tuesday’s ruling, he ordered the federal government to pay the plaintiffs' fees, as well.

In multiple days of hearings on this case last year and this spring, ICE officers and leaders in Colorado’s field office testified to Jackson that they didn’t really read their emails, they didn’t really understand all of the rules in making warrantless arrests and that generally they were unaware of what was required of them.
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News Colorado Capitol News AllianceColorado PoliticsICEU.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)Immigrants
Allison Sherry
Allison Sherry is reporter for CPR News covering immigration and criminal justice. Allison joined Colorado Public Radio after reporting in Washington D.C. for the Denver Post and Minneapolis Star Tribune.
See stories by Allison Sherry