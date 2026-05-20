City of Steamboat Springs, Ski Corp. advance talks on paid-parking impacts, possible mitigation steps

Steamboat Springs City Council President Steve Muntean on Tuesday provided an update on Monday’s meeting between city officials and Steamboat Ski & Resort Corp. representatives to address potential impacts from the resort’s upcoming paid-parking program set for next winter.

The discussion — held privately and attended by Muntean, Councilor Gail Garey, City Manager Tom Leeson and resort leaders — emphasized shared goals of reducing congestion, carbon emissions and vehicle miles traveled while prioritizing mitigations for negative effects, said Muntean.

“We also know that we can’t address 100% of every potential impact or accurately project the future,” Muntean told council. “So we will need to learn over time and adjust accordingly as things develop.”

The Monday meeting followed an initial April 13 conversation between the two entities, where city leaders warned resort representatives that the paid-parking policy could shift traffic patterns, parking demand and transit pressure into nearby neighborhoods and downtown.

At council’s May 5 meeting, Councilor Bryan Swintek urged an “aggressive” push to put a lift ticket tax on the ballot in November if no tangible compromises were made at the upcoming paid-parking meeting.

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