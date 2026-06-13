Community celebration planned for opening of Poudre River Trail

Work is finished on the last remaining gap of the Poudre River Trail between south Timnath and north Windsor.

Get top headlines and KUNC reporting directly to your mailbox each week when you subscribe to In The NoCo.

Trail users can now travel the entire 45-mile route from Bellvue to Greeley. It also provides a paved path for pedestrians and cyclists.

The first section of the trail opened in 1978, but according to an organization that works closely with the path, the idea of the complete concept was first announced in 1994 with a ceremonial groundbreaking.

Multiple communities from Fort Collins to Greeley, along with Larimer and Weld counties, worked to make the path a reality.

Get top headlines and KUNC reporting directly to your mailbox each week when you subscribe to In The NoCo.

"By completing this final gap in the Poudre Trail really means a lot to our community and our constituents, and we're really excited to make the last connection," said Zac Wiebe with the Larimer County Natural Resources Department.

The project took five decades to complete , with funding and grants provided by numerous state and local organizations.

"It will serve as a backbone connecting all our communities and various amenities including parks, open spaces, schools, libraries, things of that nature," said Wiebe.

While the concrete trail connection is complete, adjacent fence construction is ongoing. Trail users should watch for signage and exercise caution while traveling through the area.

To celebrate the achivement, a ribbon cutting ceremony will take place Saturday at Timnath Community Park starting at 9 a.m.