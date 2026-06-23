CSU unveils new veterinary teaching facility and experience-centered curriculum

The College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at Colorado State University is preparing to open the doors to a new building for the Fall 2026 semester.

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The new Veterinary Hospital and Education Complex - located at 300 W. Drake Road in Fort Collins - costs $230 million to build and is outfitted with high-tech simulation equipment. Faculty and staff are beginning to move into the building, with a grand opening and tours planned for October.

The school said the VHEC is “the largest and most comprehensive in the Intermountain West and will serve as a cornerstone for veterinary education, clinical training, animal care, and high-impact research benefitting the health of animals and humans alike.”

Kellen Bakovich/Kellen Bakovich/CVMBS Construction progress on Colorado State University's Veterinary Health and Education Center - February 3, 2026.

With the opening of the new facility, the school is also introducing a new curriculum for its Doctor of Veterinary Medicine program. It emphasizes teamwork and hands-on experiences. Students will get opportunities to work with patients in their first year - previously, they had to wait until their third year.

Sue VandeWoude is the dean of the College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences. She told KUNC one of the main goals is to promote learning by doing.

“We know that no matter whether you're in kindergarten or your professional school, that's the way people really retain a lot of information and gain confidence in particularly technical skills,” VandeWoude said.

The building has a classroom that can accommodate 200 students and a primary care vet clinic. The school also has a livestock hospital on campus designed by Dr. Temple Grandin .

Kellen Bakovich/Kellen Bakovich/CVMBS A lab at the Veterinary Health and Education Center, in a construction progress photo from March 11, 2026.

In addition to a focus on animal medicine, the updated program teaches more effective communication and bedside manner with human clients.

“We often think of veterinarians as people who love animals, which is true, but we also have a lot of interactions with people. We have rooms that simulate an exam room, and we hire actors to come in and portray clients with certain circumstances,” VandeWoude said.