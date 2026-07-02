Front Range communities set to celebrate America's 250th birthday this weekend

This weekend, America celebrates its 250th birthday.

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Towns and cities along the Front Range are ready to join in the festivities with fireworks, parades and other events as part of the much-anticipated milestone. There's something for everyone, along with a ton of fanfare as we salute the USA on this special occasion.

GreeleyStampede.org The Greeley Stampede Independence Day Parade is one of the biggest in the state. Fans will be treated to hundreds of floats and plenty of patriotism. 9News will also broadcast the event live starting at 9am.

Greeley Stampede Independence Day Parade

One of the largest Fourth of July parades in the state is back, as this year's theme is "Celebrating Colorado." The Centennial State will also celebrate its 150th birthday. The parade will start on Saturday morning at 9 a.m. on the University of Northern Colorado campus at 10th Avenue and Crawford Place, running east along 10th Avenue to 7th Street at Lincoln Park. Guests will be treated to over 130 floats, marching bands and equestrians from around Colorado and surrounding states. For those who can't make it, the parade will be broadcast live on KTVD-TV 9News.

FortCollins.gov Fort Collins will host a fireworks show over Sheldon Lake along with other traditional activities to mark America's 250th birthday and Colorado's 150th.

Fort Collins Independence Day Community Celebration

Fort Collins will honor both 250 years of America and 150 years of Colorado with a bevy of events on the Fourth of July. They include a "Walk Through History and Touch-a-Truck Area", food trucks, trolley rides from City Park to Old Town and live music from local bands. The day is capped with the traditional fireworks show over Sheldon Lake.

Loveland July Fourth Festival at North Lake Park

The fireworks are back in Loveland, and guests will have three different locations in the park where the fireworks can be viewed. Food trucks & vendors will also be present throughout the park. The skies will light up from the north side of Lake Loveland around 9:17 p.m.

Erie Fireworks Show

Erie’s annual fireworks tradition will take place on Friday, July 3rd. The sparks will launch from the rooftop of the Erie Community Center, lighting up the sky to kick off the holiday around 9 p.m. Food trucks and vendors will be on site for those looking for a quick bite or something to drink during the festivities.

GoBreck.com Breckeridge is set to hold its annual Fourth of July festivities this weekend.

Breckenridge Independence Day Celebration

Patriotism, parties and the annual Main Street Parade. That's just some of the events on tap for guests to experience at Breckenridge's Independence Day celebration. There will be no fireworks on display. Instead, as part of a landmark statewide celebration, drones will take to the skies to honor Colorado’s 150th and America’s 250th anniversaries. The drone show launches from a site above Beaver Run Resort starting at 9 p.m.

Elsewhere, fireworks at Steamboat Lake State Park are canceled due to severe drought conditions. They are one of several communities whose traditional celebrations have also been called off due to an increased fire danger with hot and dry conditions blanketing much of the region. In Denver, the city's annual "Indy Eve" celebration is off due to ongoing construction at Civic Center Park, but there will be a drone show taking place at Sculpture Park during a viewing of the 2004 film "National Treasure." Also, there will be no official public fireworks display scheduled in the City of Boulder after the city permanently canceled the traditional event at Folsom Field.