Wildfires continue to spark in Colorado even as major fire activity slows with monsoonal moisture

Wildfires continue to burn in Colorado, but incoming monsoonal moisture has officials hoping for some reprieve from what has been a hot, drought-stricken summer.

Even as some of the summer's major wildfires -- like the 102,000-acre Aspen Acres Fire -- have shown lessened activity, a few new wildfires have also sparked across the state as the fire risk remains heightened.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the Colorado Wildland Fire Status Dashboard showed 21 ongoing wildfires burning on a total of about 228,000 acres across the state. That included four small fires that broke out Wednesday, and six fires that broke out the previous day, including two in Summit County that were quickly extinguished.

Fire danger remains "extreme" in many counties throughout the High Country. While rain this week could lessen the danger rating slightly, Stage 2 fire restrictions remain in place throughout mountain communities.

Here's the latest on some of the major wildfires burning around the state:

Aspen Acres Fire

The Aspen Acres Fire -- now mapped at 102,000 acres -- has been the largest and most destructive of Colorado's wildfires this summer.

After it was discovered June 29, the human-caused wildfire in Custer County experienced explosive growth fueled by record dry conditions and high winds, forcing thousands to evacuate and destroying hundreds of structures, according to officials. But, as of late July, the fire activity slowed, and all mandatory evacuations and pre-evacuation orders have been lifted.

With 72% of the fire's perimeter contained, wildfire officials wrote in a daily report Wednesday that heavy rain is expected over the Aspen Acres Fire burn scar, which could cause sudden flooding.

Gold Mountain and Elk Fires

The Gold Mountain Fire, which has burned on about 39,650 acres near Ouray, was 87% contained as of Wednesday.

Also discovered in late June, the wildfire is expected to continue to show smoke and "periodic flare ups" over the coming months, according to an update from the Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team on scene. Investigators have yet to determine the cause of the Gold Mountain Fire.

Nearby, the Elk Fire has burned about 7,400 acres of remote, rugged wilderness terrain, and was 35% contained as of Wednesday, according to wildfire officials. The lightning-sparked wildfire was discovered July 9.

Monsoonal rain on Wednesday and Thursday is expected to moderate wildfire behavior on both the Gold Mountain and Elk fires.

Willow Fire

The Willow Fire, which has burned roughly 7,500 acres about six miles outside of Leadville, was 67% contained as of Aug. 9.

Also discovered in late June, the human-caused wildfire exhibited extreme fire behavior for weeks as it burned in dense "1,000-hour fuels," according to wildfire officials.

Wildfire officials wrote in the most recent post to InciWeb.gov that no further updates are expected, as the uncontrolled sections of the fire are burning in wilderness areas where there is low spread potential.

310 Fire

The 310 Fire burning about 3.5 miles southeast of Parachute was first reported on Aug. 6, according to wildfire officials.

As of Wednesday, the wildfire had burned 600 acres and is 76% contained.

This story was made available via the Colorado News Collaborative. Learn more at: