Whirling dervishes and Ebru marbling: Take a look at this year's Turkish Festival in Fort Collins

The Colorado Turkish Festival has a lot more going on than just serving döner kebabs and baklava – although they are there for the tasting. Now for the fourth year in a row, organizers have put together a wide variety of performances and workshops with the help of master artists from Turkey to showcase their culture in Fort Collins.

Courtesy of the Colorado Turkish Festival This year's Turkish Festival has everything from lamb and beef gyros to a döner plate and tahini cookies. They are also offering Turkish Sand Coffee, prepared in the traditional style.

“Turkey has a very deep heritage. It has a very unique history, goes back to centuries ago,” organizer Ozlem Gurkan said. “There is so much stories behind that heritage, and we want to make sure we share that culture, art and history with our local friends.”

Those who are looking for hands-on learning can try Ebru, or marbling art. It involves painting and sprinkling colors onto a pan of oily water before transferring it to paper.

“Marbling really, it's magic,” Gurkan said. “(You’re) creating magic on the water.”

There will also be a carpet weaving artist teaching workshops and leading a community carpet project where everyone can tie knots. Those who want to get their feet moving can try out the Halay – a traditional line and circle folk dance where participants hold hands and build up their movement to a fast tempo.

Another traditional activity at the event is the coffee cup reading. Those who want a potential glimpse into their future can drink a cup of Turkish coffee, flip the drained cup on the saucer, and have a reader interpret the shapes and patterns left in the cup when it dries up.

Courtesy of the Colorado Turkish Festival Guests can find handmade crafts, Turkish gifts, and other cultural items from local artisans and vendors at the Turkish Bazaar. There will also be a silent auction to bid on items and experiences while supporting educational scholarships for children in need.

“That's a daily occurrence in a Turkish household,” Gurkan said. “Whenever we get together, couple ladies, that's usually done, and it's fun.”

On the performance side, guests can watch whirling dervishes – people wearing tall brown felt hats and wide, white flared skirts performing a meditative spinning dance called the Sema to connect with God.

Gurkan hopes this event is fun and continues to help people understand Turkish culture better.

“Diversity is very important in a community. When we know each other, I think there is more room for love,” Gurkan said. “We want to make sure we give our guests an opportunity to get to know us. Just stop by the booths, talk to us, ask questions.”

Courtesy of the Colorado Turkish Festival What started as a way to raise money for an education fund four years ago turned into a popular cultural festival in Fort Collins that draws visitors from all across the state and Wyoming. Organizers expect to see even more than the 700 attendees they had last year.

The festival is completely run by volunteers from all different backgrounds, all working to make it a success.

It’s grown much larger than organizers were expecting when they started in 2023. Last year, more than 700 people participated. People said afterward that they were thankful for a festival that shared the beauty of Turkish culture, and that everyone there was so nice and welcoming.

This year, they’re expecting even more visitors coming from as far as Colorado Springs and Laramie, Wyo. One organizer is making a much longer trek.

Courtesy of the Colorado Turkish Fest This year, master calligrapher Mehmet Nuri Ünver will lead workshops and showcase traditional Turkish calligraphy at the festival. He's been officially recognized by the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism for his lifelong dedication to preserving and sharing this centuries-old art form.

“(For) 19 I have been in Fort Collins, but two months ago I had to move to South Carolina because my husband is active duty,” organizer Ceren Bugel said. “I just took off for this week to come and help them because it's really important for me to be with them and join and create that event with all together.”

The festival starts at noon on Sunday, Aug. 16, at City Park in Fort Collins at Shelter 7. It costs $10 for adults and is free for kids. That money will go toward an education fund for 48 kids who were orphaned by the 2023 Earthquake in Turkey so they can finish out high school and college. A full list of activities can be found on the Colorado Turkish Festival website.