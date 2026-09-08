Longmont's inaugural Colorado Pizza Festival gets huge turnout and mixed reviews

The first ever Colorado Pizza Festival was in Longmont on Saturday. The event let locals grab some cheesy goodness while supporting a good cause. Thousands wound around the block to get in after the festival opened at 1 p.m.

Chef Nick Swanson of Urban Field Pizza teamed up with the owners and operators of two other local pizzerias - Rosalee’s and Antonio’ s - to form Pizza With A Purpose , partially in response to uncertainty surrounding SNAP and other aid programs.

Each of the more than 20 participating pizzerias offered a cheese pizza and a speciality option. Every booth had lines stretching down the street. Organizers originally planned for 3,000 attendees and ended up selling 7,000 tickets due to last-minute purchases and walk-ups.

Nikole Robinson Carroll / KUNC The turnout for the first Colorado Pizza Festival was more than double what organizers expected. Lines at three different entrances stretched around the block.

In another section of the festival, amateur pizza makers threw down on who had the best cheese slice. Attendees flooded the area where they were working, hoping to snag a slice not reserved for the judges. Among that crowd were Chris McDonald and his mom, Petra McDonald.

Nikole Robinson Carroll / KUNC Petra McDonald and her son, Chris McDonald, enjoyed the festival despite the long waits.

“I knew this was going to be busy,” Chris said. “I heard about it on Instagram, and then my mom mentioned it to me. I was like, ‘All right, that's reaching a non-Instagram demographic.’”

“I think they did a good job,” Petra said. “But having to stand in line on Main Street, and it started that third line up to 4th…. It took us 40 minutes, and we got here at around 20 after one. Other than that, it's great.”

Chris McDonald hopes this is just the beginning for seasonal festivals in Longmont.

“If they did the Pizza Fest in the summer, Oktoberfest in fall, Christmas market in winter, and a spring art festival… Oh, that'd be awesome,” he said. “The more people go, the more they're gonna figure out the ins and outs and the logistics behind it. But of course, we gotta start somewhere. And this is starting with a sprint, and I love it.”

Others who were at the festival weighed in on Reddit about issues they experienced. Festival organizers ended up releasing a statement acknowledging the crowds and wait times.

Colorado Pizza Festival / https://www.coloradopizzafestival.com/letter.html A statement from Colorado Pizza Festival organizers acknowledging logistical issues with the first event.

One commenter said, “Event planning is hard. It’s harder when you don’t know what you’re doing.”

Another user talked about a safety concern with the heat. “Beer was more accessible than water,” they said.

Another thread of comments discussed the festival’s potential for the future, despite the hiccups in the inaugural event.

“I appreciate their recognition of the issues,” one Reddit user said. “They do seem to be taking some level of accountability and owning up to the complaints. I don't think the continued rage and hate is totally necessary, but I'm gonna put my money where my mouth is and get involved with next year’s to try to help make it better/safer/more functional.”

Another commenter opined, “A lot of people are losing sight of this being a fundraiser. Honestly, next year, I would like to see them move this to the fairgrounds or even just the park..”

Proceeds are going to local and national nonprofits aiming to combat food insecurity - Slice Out Hunger , Longmont Food Rescue , Community Food Share and Colorado Friendship .

In addition to the statement, the Colorado Pizza Festival website says, “That’s a wrap on year one. Thank you and see you next year.”

