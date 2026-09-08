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More than five years later, a child’s dream of an inclusive playground in Berthoud came true

KUNC | By Emma VandenEinde
Published September 8, 2026 at 7:16 AM MDT
A large crowd of people cheer and clap their hands while looking at a colorful play structure. There's kids on and around the play structure. On top of one of the slides on the structure is the mascot for the Colorado Avalanche releasing confetti. In front of the play structure is Miles Bowling and his family.
Emma VandenEinde
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KUNC
Hundreds of kids and parents came to the grand opening of S'Miles Playground, an accessible playground, on Saturday, Sept. 5th, 2026, in Berthoud, Colo. It was designed in part by nine-year-old Miles Bowling and his parents who wanted to create a place where he and his brothers could play.

Nine-year-old Miles Bowling has been waiting for this moment for five years, one month and 19 days. He grinned as he rolled his wheelchair over the solid rubber surfacing and made his way out to the middle of the playground.

“This is the best feeling ever,” he said.

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This is the first inclusive playground in Berthoud, meaning any kid of any ability can play on the structure. For Bowling, that means playing without needing help or having to leave his wheelchair the entire time. It opened for the first time this Saturday.

“Today feels crazy, but it's finally here,” Miles Bowling said.

A young boy in a bucket hat with an American flag on it and a white shirt with an American flag on it sits in a large yellow plastic chair hanging from a set of chains. His feet are dangling from the chair.
Emma VandenEinde
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KUNC
Ten-year-old Harry Miller uses a five-point harness seat zipline at the park. It runs parallel to a traditional zipline seat so that kids can race each other.

But he isn’t just visiting this playground. He designed it, with the help of his parents and the support from the community.

Ever since he was young, Miles Bowling has watched his brothers run across playgrounds while he sat in his wheelchair on the sidewalk next to it. Many parks in Colorado have accessible elements, like adding a singular wheelchair swing, but they were not always fully inclusive.

He and his mom raised money through a lemonade stand to get one of those types of swings at a park near their house. Soon, the Bowlings started to dream and wonder: what if the whole park was inclusive?

It took some time to get everything in order, spread the word and fundraise $1.6 million for everything, but they were finally able to get it done.

A young girl hangs on a metal bar and leans back, her hair falling down to the ground. She is smiling. She and other kids are hanging onto a red playground structure with black ropes that spins around. There's an orange shade structure behind them.
Emma VandenEinde
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KUNC
The Bowlings raised tens of thousands of dollars through lemonade stands in order to help pay for the park. The rest of the $1.6 million needed to make the park happen came from generous community members and organizations.

“It's meant so much to our family and been such a big part of our lives,” Lauren Bowling, Miles’ mom, said. “He has been chomping at the bit waiting for this day.”

Miles Bowling decided to call it S’Miles Playground – a mix of his name and his nickname, which he got from smiling so much.

The farm-themed playground has several parts that were specifically modified for a wheelchair, like long ramps up into the play structure, a spinning merry-go-round that is flat on the ground, or – his favorite part – a metal gondola-looking swing that has a ramp that folds up as a wall.

“Seeing Miles on the wheelchair swing and capturing him say, ‘I've never been able to swing on my own before,’ was really special,” Lauren Bowling said.

A young boy in a blue polo shirt and black shorts sitting in a wheelchair holds up his hands and pulls on a red rope. He is sitting in a yellow gondola-style bucket that has a blue "wheelchairs only" sign on it and acts as a swing. The wheelchair rolls into the structure and then the ramp folds up to be a wall of the swing.
Emma VandenEinde
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KUNC
Nine-year-old Miles Bowling has wanted a wheelchair swing for years. Several years ago, he raised $11,000 through a lemonade stand to fund one at a neighborhood park. The park developers realized after the community showed up in droves to support him that they needed to create a more inclusive park than just adding a swing.

There’s also new technology at the park, like a mini arch that has audio games loaded onto it. Kids can click a button, and it toggles through games like memorizing a set of numbers or dancing to a song. At the top of the hill is a DJ table where kids can mix and loop songs that are on their phone.

“It's unreal seeing the pictures for years and now it's brought to real life,” Lauren Bowling said. “It's beyond what I could have ever dreamt.”

Two young girls -- one in a pink and white dress, and the other in a blue and yellow jersey -- hop and walk across colorful numbers on the ground. They are standing underneath a large red and white arch. Behind them is a playground.
Emma VandenEinde
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KUNC
One of the most unique features is an interactive play arch that has a large motion-sensing bow. It is loaded with various games that allow kids to hop, jump, dance or roll over numbers.

Hundreds of kids and parents showed up for the grand opening, including the Stewards from Longmont. Their son, Leo, is a 13-year-old who uses a wheelchair and has a severe form of cerebral palsy called dystonia. His dad, Brad, could already notice a difference in Leo when he started rolling him up onto the higher ramps.

“He was super excited – the hand gestures, the wide eyes,” Brad Steward said. “It's places he's never been before.”

Leo’s mom, Antonette Steward, said her son usually has to sit off to the side when his siblings go to a playground. She’s tried to bring things for him to still make it fun and interesting, but she said it’s not the same. This park, however, is different.

A boy in a wheelchair wearing a baseball cap and a gray tee looks out the window of a red structure. An older man wearing a black baseball cap and a white tee leans over him and looks out the window with him.
Emma VandenEinde
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KUNC
Thirteen-year-old Leo Steward got rolled up to the top of the two-story play structure by his dad, Brad. He can access it because there's sidewalks and ramps leading up to it.

“It means freedom,” Antonette Steward said, crying. “As soon as he (Brad) pushed him all the way in, he had him look over the rail, and he said, ‘Have you ever been this high in a playground before?’ And he had the biggest smile on his face. That means more than anything.”

She’s excited that this park is only 15 minutes from their house. She plans to bring her family back soon and cannot wait to see everyone playing together.

That is Miles Bowling's dream, and he does not plan to stop here. His mom said he is already dreaming of making water parks more inclusive. For now, though, he is glad he can finally use his non-water slides.
Tags
News WheelchairsAccessibilityChildrenDisabilitiesPlayground
Emma VandenEinde
I'm the General Assignment Reporter for KUNC, here to keep you up-to-date on news in your backyard. Each town throughout Northern Colorado contains detailed stories about its citizens and their challenges, and I love sitting with members of the community and hearing what they have to say.
See stories by Emma VandenEinde
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