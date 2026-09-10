Northern Colorado communities mark the 25th anniversary of 9/11

Friday, Sept. 11, 2026 marks 25 years since the terror attacks in New York, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C., shook the United States to its core. People across the state and nation are commemorating the tragedy and remembering those who were lost, from memorial ceremonies to charity stair climbs .

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Wherever you are, there are ways to observe and reflect. You can practice moments of silence at the six times designated for the World Trade Center’s annual remembrance, or take some time to delve into this world-changing part of history .

Here’s a look at what’s happening in Northern Colorado:

Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026

On The Eve of Change: Remembering the 25th Anniversary of 9/11

Colorado Freedom Memorial , Aurora

5:30 - 8 p.m.

This event looks back on not only who we were as a nation before the events of that fateful day, but the lives lost in the conflicts that followed. Fire and military personnel will read the names of New York City firefighters who died on 9/11 and Colorado veterans killed in the Iraq and Afghanistan conflicts, following 9/11. Seating will be limited. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs.

Colorado Remembers 9/11

Counterterrorism Education Learning Lab (CELL) , Denver

7 - 8:30 p.m.

CELL partners with The Denver Post, the University of Denver, Mayor Mike Johnston and Governor Jared Polis for the program. Featuring Presidential Historian and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Doris Kearns Goodwin and CNN National Security Analyst Peter Bergen in a keynote conversation, "The Best of America: Leadership that Unites in Times of Crisis."

Friday, Sept. 11, 2026

25th Anniversary 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

Summit Fire & EMS , Frisco

6a.m. - 12 p.m.

This memorial stair climb welcomes first-timers and returning participants alike. All are welcome to connect with the community while commemorating those who were lost and celebrating resilience. Registration is required.

Estes Valley 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb & 5K

Estes Park Visitor Center

On-site registration at 6:00 a.m.

The 5K starts at 6:40 a.m. and the climb starts at 8:46 a.m. Afterward, participants will receive a voucher for lunch at the American Legion and a free beer on the first day of the Longs Peak Scottish Irish Highland Festival. Registration is limited.

Colorado 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

Red Rocks Park & Amphitheater , Morrison

On-site registration at 7 a.m.

The stair climb is scheduled for 9:02 a.m. to noon at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheater. Top fundraisers will receive 25th anniversary-themed commemorative gifts.

9/11 Memorial Ceremony

Broomfield 9/11 Memorial

9 a.m.

This ceremony will include a flag-lowering and a bell-ringing in remembrance of the thousands killed in the attacks. The event will also acknowledge the hundreds who have died since then due to health complications from exposure to toxins at the scene.

Black Hawk 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

Ameristar Casino Resort Spa , Black Hawk

9 a.m.

After check-in, the opening ceremony will be outside on Richman Street. A moment of silence will take place before the climb begins. Richman Beer Garden will host a post-climb reception with lunch provided.