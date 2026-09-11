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The world before 9/11, and the world after: A Colorado pilot and aviation expert shares his perspective

KUNC | By Marty Lenz
Published September 11, 2026 at 10:16 AM MDT
A young boy looks at the Brooklyn 9/11 Wall of Remembrance during the annual Candlelight Ceremony on 9/11/26.
Angelina Katsanis
/
AP
A young boy looks at the Brooklyn 9/11 Wall of Remembrance during the annual Candlelight Ceremony in Coney Island on the eve of the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11 World Trade Center attacks, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026, in New York.

There is the world before 9/11, and the world after. The loss of life and trauma still reverberate for thousands of individuals and their families. The terrorist attack also changed how we think about so many aspects of daily life, including how we travel. The airline industry looks a lot different 25 years later.

Steve Cowell, an airline pilot and aviation expert for 40 years, shared how 9/11 impacted him, changed him as a pilot, changed his industry, and more.

Listen to the interview to hear from Cowell.
Tags
News TravelAirlinesRemembering 9/11public safetyAirports
Marty Lenz
Marty Lenz is a multi-award-winning media, broadcasting, and digital professional with over 30 years of experience.
See stories by Marty Lenz