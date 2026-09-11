The world before 9/11, and the world after: A Colorado pilot and aviation expert shares his perspective

There is the world before 9/11, and the world after. The loss of life and trauma still reverberate for thousands of individuals and their families. The terrorist attack also changed how we think about so many aspects of daily life, including how we travel. The airline industry looks a lot different 25 years later.

Steve Cowell, an airline pilot and aviation expert for 40 years, shared how 9/11 impacted him, changed him as a pilot, changed his industry, and more.

Listen to the interview to hear from Cowell.

