Purplish: What the ‘Buc’? Buc-ee’s back in Colorado headlines

For years, Buc-ee’s has been eyeing a parcel of land off Interstate 25 at Monument Hill to build its second Colorado location.

The travel plaza chain, in late August, made a significant step toward realizing that ambition. Following a packed and, at times, heated public hearing, county commissioners helped set the stage for Buc-ee’s to build on that parcel of land.

The story of Buc-ee’s, Monument Hill and Palmer Lake has been through many twists and turns. The Purplish team updates you on where things stand now and revisits its documentary from last fall: “How a possible Buc-ee’s travel plaza has divided one Colorado town.”

Catch up on our latest coverage:



Purplish is produced by CPR News and the Capitol News Alliance, a collaboration between KUNC News, Colorado Public Radio, Rocky Mountain PBS, and The Colorado Sun, and shared with Rocky Mountain Community Radio and other news organizations across the state. Startup funding for the Alliance was provided, in part, by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Purplish’s producer is Stephanie Wolf. Sound design and engineering by Shane Rumsey. Story editing from Nicole Vap. The theme music is by Brad Turner. Other music in this episode is courtesy of Blue Dot Sessions. Megan Verlee is CPR News’ executive producer of podcasts.