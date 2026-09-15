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Teen girl, woman injured in 2 more bear attacks in southwestern Colorado

KUNC | By Michael Booth,
Marty Lenz
Published September 15, 2026 at 11:21 AM MDT
A bear with black fur stands in front of a heavily forested area.
Victor Schendel
/
Colorado Parks and Wildlife
A black bear at State Forest State Park.

A bear bit a camper through her tent wall near South Fork on Friday, and a bear broke into a 17-year-old girl’s bedroom through a screen window and swatted her early Sunday near Durango, adding to the record number of bear-human conflicts this year. 

On Sunday at about 2 a.m., a teen was sleeping inside a Durango condo with a screened window slightly open. The bear tore off the screen, pushed the window wider, and climbed inside while yanking down a curtain as the girl woke up.

The girl pulled blankets over her head, but the bear began sniffing around her shoulders. As she made a noise, the bear huffed and swiped at her, and she felt a paw touch her stomach. The teen screamed and sat up, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials said in a release, and the bear jumped back out the window before coming in again.

When the girl began screaming and yelling as the bear came in through the window a second time, it finally turned and left. The victim treated herself for three minor scratch marks, and wildlife officers also noticed bruising around the wounds.

“Based on what we know happened in this encounter, the (victim) is very lucky she had multiple blankets covering her when the bear swiped her,” said district wildlife manager Luke Clancy.

Read the full article on the Colorado Sun's website.
Tags
News Human-Bear ConflictBearsBlack BearsClimate ChangeFood
Michael Booth
Michael Booth is The Sun’s environment writer, and co-author of The Sun’s weekly climate and health newsletter The Temperature. He and John Ingold host the weekly SunUp podcast on The Temperature topics every Thursday.
See stories by Michael Booth
Marty Lenz
Marty Lenz is a multi-award-winning media, broadcasting, and digital professional with over 30 years of experience.
See stories by Marty Lenz