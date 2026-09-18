CDC: Colorado’s kindergarteners have some of the lowest MMR vaccination rates in the country

Colorado’s kindergarteners have some of the lowest vaccination rates in the country. That’s according to new information released by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

The vaccination rate for measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) in Colorado is now 88%, the sixth lowest among states that provided data. The state health department reported just under 88% MMR rates during the 2025-26 school year. 95% is necessary for herd immunity. Last year, Colorado saw its highest number of measles cases since 1995.

Why is the vaccine rate low? How serious is measles? Is there any legitimate scientific reason why parents shouldn't vaccinate their kids with the MMR vaccine?

Marty Lenz discussed the latest data, reasons, and realities with Aimee Bernard, Associate Professor of Immunology and Microbiology, and Assistant Director of the Human Immunology and Immunotherapy Initiative at CU Anschutz.