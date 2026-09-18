Governor Polis signs executive order aimed at protecting pollinators

This story was produced as part of the Colorado Capitol News Alliance. It first appeared at cpr.org.

Colorado’s pollinators are struggling.

Gov. Jared Polis signed an executive order Wednesday committing the state to a plan to restore pollinator habitats and protect the important species that “touch everything we love about Colorado,” he said.

In 2024, the state released the 300-page Colorado Native Pollinating Insects Health Study, which showed that in the last 35 years, populations of some pollinator species in the state have dropped by more than half.

The study, which was ordered by the legislature in 2022, was the first comprehensive report on the health and conservation status of Colorado’s native insects on a statewide level.

It also called for the state to protect pollinators, protect and restore their habitats, mitigate environmental impacts, reduce pesticide risk and monitor pollinator health.

“We've been working on pollinator protection during my entire time in office, but this is the logical next step,” Polis said while standing in front of a native wildflower bed during a news conference at the Denver Zoo. “To do more and up our game on protecting pollinator habitat and helping to improve the strength of our ecosystems.”

The order has three main points:

Establish a statewide strategy

Polis said he wants to build on the 2024 study of pollinator health across the state by both continuing to track and measure how the state is doing, and using that research to implement changes.

“To turn that research into action and a real statewide strategy to track pollinator health, measure it, and, of course, understand how our land management can better have a positive impact, to act on improving pollinator health and improving those metrics,” Polis said.

Make state land more pollinator friendly

Polis will be directing the departments of Natural Resources, Agriculture, Transportation, Corrections, and Human Services to reduce harmful pesticide use and expand pollinator habitat on the lands they manage.

Those agencies will now need to prioritize using pollinator-friendly options for pest control and reduce overall use of pesticides when possible. Polis also mentioned establishing pesticide-free buffer zones near “sensitive pollinator habitat.”

They will also be required to consider pollinators when landscaping.

“That includes everything from right of ways …for our state highways, to state landboard land, to parks land,” Polis said. “We really have tremendous opportunities to contribute to pollinator health and ecosystem health.”

Support local communities and farmers

“We want to make it easier for local governments and private landowners to take the steps needed to protect our plant habitat,” Polis said.

He specifically pointed to giving communities and landowners the resources and tools they need to plant and protect pollinator habitats.

Polis also encouraged homeowners to do their part.

“We know that small decisions at home can also create what we call a butterfly effect across Colorado,” he said. “We truly all have a role to play and I want to encourage Colorado residents to plant native flowers that bloom throughout the growing season, reduce unnecessary pesticide use, and choose pollinator-friendly plants and products for yards and gardens and patios.”