Colorado’s fall colors are on display now. Here’s where and when you can spot autumn leaves

As fall creeps in, it’s time to step out and see Colorado’s colors . Leaf peeping season is upon us, and there are spots across Northern Colorado where you can enjoy the scenery.

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Here’s a rundown of some popular peeping places:

Peak window: Sept. 21 - 27

Crested Butte has hit “Prime Time viewing” in more than half of the surrounding valleys, while some areas are playing catch-up. Gothic Valley is farthest along.

Peak window: Sept. 22 - 28

You can see Breckenridge’s colors from the historic downtown area and multiple park trails. Through Oct. 3, a free 14-passenger shuttle van is running loops between the Breckenridge Ice Rink and the Wakefield Trailhead.

Peak window: Sept. 22 - 28

Over 90 miles of hiking trails and 130 miles of mountain-biking trails. Horse corrals are located at the Bockman Campground and at the end of CR-41 at the Canadian River Trailhead.

Peak window: Sept. 27 - Oct. 3

Leaves on aspen and other plants are beginning to change from shades of bright green to hues of gold, orange, red, and brown. The sound of an elk's bugle during the fall rut carries across the meadows, especially at dawn and dusk.

Peak window: Sept. 28 - Oct. 4

Sylvan offers visitors two trails. There are also popular trails in the surrounding White River National Forest. FYI: There is no cell or internet service in the Sylvan Lake State Park area.

Peak window: Sept. 29 - Oct. 5

There will be no car access for the trailheads in the northern part of the park. These trails can be accessed by hiking the road from the camper services building or from lower trailheads.

Peak window: Oct. 8 - 14

Ridgway State Park's location also positions visitors to stop by Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park and Mesa Verde National Park.

Peak window: Oct. 18 - 24

The park is expected to hit capacity on weekends by 9 a.m. this fall. Officials remind visitors to use designated parking spots only. The Visitor Center Lot will be closed.

Peak window: Oct. 18 - 24

This area contains and is close to many spots for leaf peeping, including: Horsetooth Reservoir , Fossil Creek Reservoir , the Oval at Colorado State University , Lee Martinez Community Park , Windsor Lake and Eastman Park .

One more tip for Colorado leaf peeping...