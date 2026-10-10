© 2026
NPR News, Colorado Stories
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Boulder gets its "day in court" with SCOTUS

KUNC | By Marty Lenz
Published October 10, 2026 at 6:00 AM MDT
Smoke billows from an industrial energy plant amongst clear skies in Commerce City, Colorado.
Olivia Sun
/
The Colorado Sun
Suncor Energy’s Commerce City plant is seen in this Feb. 17, 2023 photo.

The United States Supreme Court began its new term Monday, hearing arguments on a climate case brought by Boulder.

Boulder is suing ExxonMobil and Suncor Energy, arguing the companies deceived people about the harms of fossil fuels and contributed to disasters that cost Boulder a lot of time and money.

In 2018, Boulder County sued the giant energy companies with a lawsuit arguing they and a trade group knew decades ago that fossil fuels would hurt the environment. The dispute could have ramifications far beyond the climate, to other areas where states are trying to hold companies accountable for their alleged harms to local communities.

Is there any legal precedent? Could this case potentially lead to the acknowledgment that human-caused climate change is real? Why did Justice Alito recuse himself from the case?

Marty Lenz asked these questions and got answers from Annecoos Wiersema, an expert in international environmental law and an Associate Dean at the Sturm College of Law with the University of Denver.
Tags
News SuncorExxon MobilClimate ChangeBoulderColorado Supreme CourtU.S. Supreme CourtUniversity of Denver (DU)Environment
Marty Lenz
Marty Lenz is a multi-award-winning media, broadcasting, and digital professional with over 30 years of experience.
See stories by Marty Lenz